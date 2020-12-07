Ranking and grading every team's offseason

Money spent: $261.8 million

Key additions: Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroeder, Wesley Matthews, Marc Gasol

Key re-signings: Anthony Davis,Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris

Key departures: Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook

Best move: Re-signing Anthony Davis to a max five-year contract

Worst move: Picking up Marc Gasol on a two-year deal when they already had JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard

The reigning champion L.A. Lakers had a wonderful offseason, headlined by re-signing Anthony Davis for the longest possible time a contract would allow, extending LeBron James and retooling the team rather than settling and running it back with the squad that won it all last season.

Harrell, Schroeder, Gasol and Wesley Matthews should all fit in wonderfully with the veteran, business-minded culture Los Angeles has created and will all contribute towards the stat sheet on a nightly basis as well. For the Lakers to pick up the first- and second-place finishes in the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year race was impressive and should strengthen the team’s rotation a great deal.

But the Lakers’ best move by far was getting Anthony Davis to re-sign on a five-year max deal when some thought he might sign a shorter-term contract and hit free agency again in a few offseason. Now, Los Angeles has their superstar locked down for the long-term and can pivot to building around him if and when LeBron finally decides to start showing his age.

In a near-perfect offseason, the only move we thought could be criticized was L.A. letting Howard and McGee go when the big-man duo were excellent in their roles last season. Replacing them with Gasol will be interesting, as the big Spaniard, almost 36 now, showed clear signs of decline in 2019-20. For what it’s worth, the Toronto Raptors were outscored by nearly 12 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs last year with Gasol on the floor.

Making matters worse: Gasol got a two-year deal from the Lakers without a team option, which will hurt them if they want to pursue a superstar in free agency in 2021. Per our projections, the team is now down to roughly $8 million in cap space next summer if Harrell picks up his player option (that jumps up to around $18 million if he does not).

Even taking that into account, however, it’s still tough to argue the Lakers didn’t hit an absolute home run this offseason. The team remains the clear favorite to take him the 2020-21 championship as we approach the campaign’s tip.