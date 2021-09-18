Lakers season preview: A return to the mountaintop?

* Ridiculous star power… Sure, the majority of this roster, at least at the top, is no longer in their prime. Even so, the Lakers still possess not one but two perennial MVP candidates, are adding Westbrook, who just averaged a triple-double and led the league in nightly assists, and then filled the rest of the roster with the likes of Howard, Rondo and Carmelo Anthony, and you have one of the most star-studded rosters of all time, statistically.

Talk of James’ age-related demise has been much ado about nothing, as James still ranked No. 5 league-wide in Box Plus/Minus last season while putting up 25.0/7.7/7.8 stat line and shooting over 51.0 percent form the floor. Couple that with the fact James will be playing with an elite playmaker for the first time in a while in Westbrook, and you could have a much fresher version of the four-time league MVP late in the campaign and in the playoffs, when it matters most.

* Their size down low should be a strength once again… When the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2019-20, they did so in large part thanks to their ability to win so many extra possessions on the offensive glass, and by keeping foes from grabbing offensive boards of their own. In the 2020 playoffs, L.A. had the highest rebound and offensive rebound rate of any team that made it out of the first round by a wide margin. They mysteriously went away from that approach last year but should get right back to bullying opponents on both ends on the glass with Dwight Howard and adding DeAndre Jordan to go with Davis down low.

* Plenty of championship experience… Thanks to their best player, the Lakers have plenty of championship experience, as James has been to an astounding 10 NBA Finals, winning four of them. Davis also has one Finals trip under his belt with Los Angeles, as well as one championship ring. Add in Russell Westbrook, who’s helped lead a team to the Finals before, and Dwight Howard, who’s been to two Finals, winning one, and Rajon Rondo with his two championships, and you have a very veteran roster with deep playoff experience. This is not a squad that should get fazed under pressure.