Mavericks season preview: Time to break through the ceiling

* They have a generational superstar they have continued to build around… Anyone who saw Doncic play at Real Madrid knew he was bound to have a star-caliber career in the NBA, but what’s truly impressive is how quickly he’s surpassed that level, as at just 22 years old, the Slovenian magician already has two 1st Team All-NBAs on his resume. By far the biggest strength the Mavericks have going for them, Doncic is going to be knocking on the door of his first league MVP award. There may not be a better go-to player right now in basketball than Doncic, who masterfully blends high-level individual scoring with wonderful playmaking.

* Their best player is a proven playoff performer… Doncic currently owns the highest scoring average in playoff history (sample size, we know), and has beyond proven he’s not fazed by NBA postseason intensity. If the Mavericks around him can elevate their play next season, that could be the difference between a first-round elimination and a deeper playoff run.

* Their offense should elite once gain… Bringing back so many pieces from last season, including a potential MVP frontrunner for next year in Doncic, will allow the Mavericks to continue boasting a historically elite offense. In 2019-20, Dallas scored 116.7 points per 100 possessions, which, at the time, was an NBA record. That was since surpassed by seven teams in 2020-21, but even so, it’s the No. 8 scoring mark in league history. Meanwhile, last season, the Mavericks scored 115.4 points per 100 possessions, the 16th-highest mark in NBA history. That’s all to say, with a scorer/playmaker like Doncic running the show and surrounded by the shooting Dallas possesses, the Mavs should very well boast another ridiculously productive offense in 2021-22.

* Kristaps Poringis has had time to work on physical conditioning… Though that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be 100 percent healthy all season long, the fact that Kristaps Porzingis has had months off to condition and strengthen his body could be huge for the one-time All-Star. An engaged, healthy Porzingis should be a game-changer for Dallas, as few players league-wide combine his bombastic, deep three-point shooting and at-times elite-level shot-blocking.

* They have a good amount of continuity going for them… Dallas returns 12 players who saw action last season, the majority of whom were also on the team the campaign prior, and that continuity is going to be huge for a young squad developing chemistry together. The fact that those players head into 2021-22 already knowing their roles and how to play with each other will be very important for a team hoping to make a deep playoff run.