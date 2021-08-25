Offseason losers: Blazers, Pels and more with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: One scout said, “They essentially had to pay and try and fix their mistakes from last summer now in moving Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe.” … Another scout said, “I just felt like they swung and missed out on a lot of guys, and that bench is very underwhelming.”

Another GM said, “New Orleans tried to go big (Kyle Lowry), and they got big-timed. They didn’t read the room.”

Lastly, another executive told me, “From the outside looking in, New Orleans is dealing with an unclear vision. They’ve got a new young, inexperienced head coach in a tough spot.” He sensed pressure from the organization to win now.

I like Jonas Valanciunas as a player. I kind of see what these guys were saying. They definitely tried to swing for Kyle Lowry and whiffed. The writing was on the wall based on how they did their transactions and tried to free up cap space. They didn’t use it to keep Lonzo Ball as a fallback option. Clearly, behind the scenes, that was done that he wasn’t going to come back. What surprised me as a Brooklyn guy being around Trajan Langdon, I would’ve thought they would’ve gone after Spencer Dinwiddie a little bit more. But the writing was on the wall that Bradley Beal was making an aggressive push to get him and the Washington front office. The Pelicans were playing musical chairs, and they got left without a chair when the music stopped.

Gozlan: The first thing they did was the Grizzlies trade. It felt promising they cleared that money. I didn’t feel like they gave up that much to do so, getting off of Adams and Bledsoe and making an upgrade with Valanciunas… Then, I see what they could’ve done with that flexibility. They could’ve generated $36 million in cap space, or they had a lot more room under the luxury tax and could’ve brought back Lonzo Ball with Josh Hart and still had their mid-level exception and this big trade exception. Nothing really came out of either option.

Scotto: The Pelicans worked out a deal with Josh Hart and brought him back. There were some conversations about potentially a sign-and-trade with Lauri Markkanen of the Bulls. Hart’s name came up. I don’t know how advanced those talks went, if at all, but I know there was at least some conversation there about that.