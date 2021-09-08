Podcast: NBA roster spot battles with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Gozlan: Portland has 13 players, and they’re all guaranteed. They need to get to 14 before the start of the regular season. They have a couple of guys in training camp. They brought in Dennis Smith Jr. and reportedly Marquese Chriss. One of them, or potentially another guy they bring to camp, wins that spot. That player would probably be non-guaranteed throughout the whole year until the league’s cutdown date in January.

Scotto: I’ve heard several forwards that Portland has interest in potentially bringing to training camp. One of them is Michael Beasley, who played in Summer League for the Blazers. I’ve also heard Patrick Patterson’s name linked to Portland as a possibility.

James Ennis has drawn interest from the Blazers as well as the Bulls, Lakers, and Magic, I’m told.

Another guy who came up is a center, Isaiah Hartenstein. He’s drawn interest from Portland. Another team that’s in the mix for him is the Clippers, I’m told.

Harry Giles just agreed to a deal there (Clippers), according to The Athletic.

The Clippers seem to be looking for some frontcourt help because before Giles agreed to a deal with the Clippers, they expressed interest in Alize Johnson, a source told HoopsHype. Johnson also drew interest from a few other teams once he cleared waivers. Some other teams that expressed interest in Johnson were the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks before he eventually agreed to his deal with the Bulls, I’m told.