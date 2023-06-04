Which impending free agents have helped their stock the most in the playoffs?

Playoff stats: 12.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 55.7 FG%, 48.7 3P%, -1.7 swing rating

Despite a surprising negative swing rating in the playoffs, Lakers swingman Rui Hachimura is undoubtedly coming off the best stretch of basketball of his career, which happened at a great time (at least for his bank account), as the Japanese forward is set to hit free agency for the first time.

Hachimura did a great job attacking the rim and hitting tough jumpers in the playoffs, playing expertly off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to do a lot of damage against scrambling defenses. He also provided the Lakers with versatile defense thanks to his ability to cover wings and some bigs.

Now, some teams may still question whether Hachimura would be able to perform as well when he’s not playing off of two all-time greats. We do have years’ worth of mediocre evidence from his time with the Washington Wizards, after all.

Regardless, although a team may not get far with the former Top 10 pick as its No. 1 or No. 2 option, he clearly proved he can be a very effective role player on a contender.

Buha had the following to say on Hachimura’s free agency recently:

Jovan Buha: Similarly to Reaves, I’ve heard the Lakers plan on matching any contract offer sheet Hachimura signs… I’ve heard different numbers on Rui. Initially, I heard he turned down a contract extension offer from Washington that was in that $14-15 million range (annually)… He stepped up big time in the playoffs. If Austin was their third-best player most nights, I’d say Rui was their fourth-best player most nights… I think his market is anywhere in that $15-18 million range annually. In that range, the Lakers would retain him. I think where it gets a little dicey is if there’s a team that sells themselves on Rui and offers three years, $60 million or four years, $80 million.

