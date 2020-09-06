The best duos in the league, according to NBA 2K21

Following the Big 3 era of the NBA, the league has now transitioned into the time of the super duo, with most contenders having built their rosters around two All-Stars.
With the recently released NBA 2k21’s help, we have compiled a list of the highest-rated duos in the NBA currently, from two in Los Angeles to another pairing in Houston to another in Milwaukee and all the other ones in between.
Check it out below.
(If you want to take a look at what every player is rated, just check out the full rankings here.)
13. Pascal Siakam (88) and Kyle Lowry (87)
The duo of Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry helped lead the Toronto Raptors to a 53-19 regular-season record and their best win percentage as a team ever (73.6 percent) in 2019-20, which is particularly impressive considering the major free-agent departure the team underwent last summer.
Other notable Raptors ratings in NBA 2K21 include Fred VanVleet at an 85 and OG Anunoby at a 79. After this moment, Anunoby better have a high clutch rating, though.
12. Donovan Mitchell (88) and Rudy Gobert (87)
With their issues now in the past, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are set to lead the Utah Jazz for years to come. They had a disappointing end to this season, blowing a 3-1 series lead in Round 1 to the rival Denver Nuggets, but with how dire things looked for the team a few months ago, that they even got that far should be commended.
Other notable Jazz ratings in NBA 2K21include Bojan Bogdanovic at an 81 and Mike Conley at a 79.
11. Jimmy Butler (89) and Bam Adebayo (86)
One of the most unexpected All-Star pairings in recent memory, Bam Adebayo’s shocking progression as a player this season has given the Miami Heat a legitimately studly tandem consisting of the Kentucky product and Jimmy Butler, who might even be considered underrated in 2K. Butler is tied as the 15th overall player in NBA 2K21 ratings, though he’s playing more like a Top 10 player in these playoffs.
Other notable Heat player ratings include Goran Dragic at a 79 and Tyler Herro at a 78.
10. Nikola Jokic (90) and Jamal Murray (85)
The Denver Nuggets have arguably the top young duo in basketball, and NBA 2K21’s ratings also reflect that. Nikola Jokic, 25, and Jamal Murray, 23, may not be the best defenders in the world, but their offensive output is downright scary at times, and Denver must be thrilled to have both locked up for years to come.
Other notable Nuggets player ratings include Michael Porter Jr. at an 81 and Paul Millsap at a 79.
9. Joel Embiid (91) and Ben Simmons (87)
They may not be the best-fitting duo on this list, but there’s no doubting Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons’ abilities as individual players. They’re both elite. Embiid and Simmons are top-notch defenders and both can play various roles for the Philadelphia 76ers offense.
Other notable Sixer play ratings include Tobias Harris at an 84 and Al Horford at an 80.
8. Damian Lillard (94) and CJ McCollum (84)/Jusuf Nurkic (84)
Either CJ McCollum or Jusuf Nurkic provide Damian Lillard a more-than-capable second fiddle, as both players are among the best their position has to offer. It was clear how much better the Portland Trail Blazers played as a team once Nurkic rejoined them, and McCollum has always been a reliable No. 2 for Lillard, who himself is arguably the best point guard the league has to offer right now.
Other notable Blazers ratings include Hassan Whiteside at an 83 and Carmelo Anthony at a 78.
7. Luka Doncic (94) and Kristaps Porzingis (87)
Health concerns aside, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are the only pairing who can challenge Murray and Jokic as the best young tandem in the NBA. and they may have the edge over the Denver duo thanks to Doncic’s superstar abilities. Doncic and Porzingis led the Dallas Mavericks to the best offensive rating in basketball history this season and pushed the L.A. Clippers to six games, though that was mostly Doncic’s doing.
Other notable Mavericks ratings include Tim Hardaway Jr. at a 78 and Boban Marjanovic at a 75.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (97) and Khris Middleton (86)
Soon-to-be two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has an All-Star teammate in Khris Middleton, though with how the 2020 playoffs are currently going, there are questions about whether Middleton is the championship-caliber partner Antetokounmpo needs to win a ring in Milwaukee. Regardless, there’s no question how deadly this tandem is, as both players are among the best the NBA has to offer.
Other notable Bucks ratings include Eric Bledsoe at an 83 and Brook Lopez at an 82.
5. James Harden (96) and Russell Westbrook (88)
One of the two best backcourts in the NBA, per 2K21 ratings, James Harden and Russell Westbrook each have a league MVP trophy to their name and both are capable of dropping 40 on any given night. There were questions about how they might mesh with both being so ball-dominant, but the super duo has answered all of those questions and then some this season.
Other notable Rockets ratings include Robert Covington at a 79 and Eric Gordon at a 78.
4. Stephen Curry (95) and Klay Thompson (89)
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a terrible season, but with their dynamic tandem of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson set to make their return next season, they should get right back into the Western Conference playoff picture with aspirations maybe even higher than that. The greatest shooting backcourt basketball has ever seen, Curry and Thompson are a nightmare for opponents to defend.
Other notable Warriors ratings include Andrew Wiggins at an 82 and Draymond Green at a 79.
3. Kevin Durant (95) and Kyrie Irving (90)
We haven’t even seen them play a minute together yet, but the excitement for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next year is palpable, as the duo should be among the best in the NBA right off the bat. Two players capable of scoring from all three levels at an elite clip who have experience taking occasional backseats to other superstars from their time on other teams, Durant and Irving will make the Brooklyn Nets must-watch TV from Day 1.
Other notable Nets rankings include Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie, both ranked an 83.
2. Kawhi Leonard (96) and Paul George (90)
The top tandem of wings in the league, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finished as the No. 2 duo in NBA 2K21 but six total points. Leonard and George both possess elite defensive abilities to go with their efficient scoring touch from three, midrange and around the paint, and should have the Los Angeles Clippers sitting among the NBA’s top contenders for seasons to come.
Other notable Clippers rankings include Montrezl Harrell at an 82 and Lou Williams at an 81.
1. LeBron James (97) and Anthony Davis (95)
The top duo in NBA 2K for the second year running is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and with good reason. James has shown little sign of slowing down even as he approaches his late-30s while Davis is just hitting his peak as one of the top big men in the NBA. The duo’s pick-and-roll attack is one of the most potent in recent league history and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them win a title at some point, maybe as soon as this season.
Other notable Lakers ratings include Kyle Kuzma at a 76 and Alex Caruso at a 74.
