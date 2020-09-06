The best duos in the league, according to NBA 2K21

Following the Big 3 era of the NBA, the league has now transitioned into the time of the super duo, with most contenders having built their rosters around two All-Stars.

With the recently released NBA 2k21’s help, we have compiled a list of the highest-rated duos in the NBA currently, from two in Los Angeles to another pairing in Houston to another in Milwaukee and all the other ones in between.

Check it out below.

(If you want to take a look at what every player is rated, just check out the full rankings here.)