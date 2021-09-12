The best Big Threes in the league, according to NBA 2K22

A major part of the fun when a new edition of NBA 2K is released is to see how highly rated some of the league’s top players are.
And NBA 2K22 is no different.
We took things a step further, however, to find out who the highest-rated Big Threes in the game are.
Below, check out the Top 10 best Big Threes in the NBA, according to NBA 2K22.
1. Kevin Durant (96), James Harden (94) and Kyrie Irving (91)
It’ll come as no surprise that NBA 2K22 ranks the Brooklyn Nets’ Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving as the best trio in the game considering the campaigns Durand and Irving just had and the greatness of Harden at either guard spot.
Average rating: 93.7
2. LeBron James (96), Anthony Davis (93) and Russell Westbrook (86)
At No. 2 we have another obvious selection, the Los Angeles Lakers triumvirate of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. James, even at his advanced age, remains one of the best players in the world and Davis should bounce back from an injury-riddled 2020-21 campaign. The explosive Westbrook will be an exciting addition to the Lakers’ squad, too.
Average rating: 91.7
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (96), Khris Middleton (88) and Jrue Holiday (85)
The reigning championship-winning Big Three, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday check in at No. 3 in NBA 2k22. Led by two-time league MVP and one-time Finals MVP Antetokounmpo who is surrounded by two All-Stars in Middleton and Holiday, Milwaukee has one of the most balanced Big Threes in basketball.
Average rating: 89.7
4. Chris Paul (90), Devin Booker (90) and Deandre Ayton (86)
The Phoenix Suns, coming off an extremely successful campaign in which they won the Western Conference, are next up on the list thanks to their Big Three of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Paul remains one of the top floor generals in basketball, Booker continues to expand his explosive game at the 2-guard spot and Ayton is still blossoming but is already one of the top young bigs in the league.
Average rating: 88.7
5. Nikola Jokic (95), Jamal Murray (85) and Michael Porter (84)
At No. 5, we have the Denver Nuggets trio of Nikola Jokic, the reigning league MVP, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Despite uncertainty about when Murray will return for his knee injury, you can still at least use the Nuggets star on NBA 2K22.
Average rating: 88.0
5. Joel Embiid (95), Tobias Harris (85) and Ben Simmons (84)
Next up are the Philadelphia 76ers led by their three top guys Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Enjoy them while you can, as it’s unclear how much longer Simmons will be a part of this Big Three, but for now, they’re at No. 6 in NBA 2K22.
Average rating: 88.0
7. Stephen Curry (96), Klay Thompson (87) and Draymond Green (80)
A somewhat surprise is the fact that Golden State Warriors Big Three – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – ranks this lowly in NBA 2K22, which goes to show how many talented triumvirates litter the Association at the moment. Uncertainty about Thompson’s form upon his return and Green’s non-video-game-friendly skills are the main reason for that, though.
Average rating: 87.7
7. Kawhi Leonard (95), Paul George (88) and Reggie Jackson (80)
Most don’t really consider the Los Angeles Clippers a Big Three, as they’re more of a super duo surrounded by a bunch of good to very good role players. But thanks to just how nasty Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are, they still made their way onto this ranking with Reggie Jackson as their third piece.
Average rating: 87.7
9. Damian Lillard (94), CJ McCollum (85) and Jusuf Nurkic (81)
Coming at No. 9, the Portland Trail Blazers’ trio of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic feature a superstar point guard, a top shooting guard and a solid center rounding out the group.
Average rating: 86.7
9. Jimmy Butler (91), Bam Adebayo (86) and Kyle Lowry (83)
The first newly-formed Big Three on the list completes our ranking, as the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry check-in at 10th. The Heat should boast one of the toughest trios in the league next season, as each of Butler, Adebayo and Lowry are among the best defenders among fellow All-Stars at their respective positions.
Average rating: 86.7
