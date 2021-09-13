In the newly released NBA 2K22 video game, the franchise ranked every player in the league based on their speed, as they do every year, and they did an adept job at it.
Leading the way is the speedster De’Aaron Fox, followed immediately by Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant. Even LeBron James made the Top 20 of this list.
Below, check out the fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K22.
1. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97
2. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers)
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.5
3. Ja Morant (Memphis)
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92
4. Devon Dotson (Chicago)
Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91
5. Keon Johnson (LA Clippers)
Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 90.5
6. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5
7. RJ Hampton (Orlando)
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89
7. Derrick White (San Antonio)
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89
7. Grant Riller (Philadelphia)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 89 / OVR: 89
10. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88
10. Darius Garland (Cleveland)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
10. Jalen Suggs (Orlando)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
10. John Wall (Houston)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
14. Damian Lillard (Portland)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5
14. Collin Sexton (Cleveland)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5
16. Kira Lewis (New Orleans)
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 82 / OVR: 87
16. Markus Howard (Denver)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 87
16. Ish Smith (Charlotte)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87
19. James Harden (Brooklyn)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.5
20. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 86
20. Jalen Green (Houston)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86
20. LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 85 / OVR: 86
20. Derrick Rose (New York)
Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86