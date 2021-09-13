USA Today Sports

The fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K22

In the newly released NBA 2K22 video game, the franchise ranked every player in the league based on their speed, as they do every year, and they did an adept job at it.

Leading the way is the speedster De’Aaron Fox, followed immediately by Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant. Even LeBron James made the Top 20 of this list.

Below, check out the fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K22.

1. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97

2. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers)

Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.5

3. Ja Morant (Memphis)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92

4. Devon Dotson (Chicago)

Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91

5. Keon Johnson (LA Clippers)

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 90.5

6. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5

7. RJ Hampton (Orlando)

RJ Hampton, Orlando Magic

Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89

7. Derrick White (San Antonio)

Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs

Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89

7. Grant Riller (Philadelphia)

Grant Riller, Charlotte Hornets

Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 89 / OVR: 89

10. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88

10. Darius Garland (Cleveland)

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

10. Jalen Suggs (Orlando)

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

10. John Wall (Houston)

John Wall, Houston Rockets

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

14. Damian Lillard (Portland)

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5

14. Collin Sexton (Cleveland)

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5

16. Kira Lewis (New Orleans)

Kira Lewis, New Orleans Pelicans

Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 82 / OVR: 87

16. Markus Howard (Denver)

Markus Howard, Denver Nuggets

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 87

16. Ish Smith (Charlotte)

Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87

19. James Harden (Brooklyn)

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.5

20. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 86

20. Jalen Green (Houston)

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86

20. LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 85 / OVR: 86

20. Derrick Rose (New York)

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86

