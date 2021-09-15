Just as interesting as it is to see who the fastest players in every edition of NBA 2K is, it might be even more fun to find out who the game franchise ranks as the slowest players in the NBA every year.
NBA 2K22 won’t shock you with any of these players, as this ranking is littered with plodding 7-footers like Tacko Fall, Brook Lopez and Boban Marjanovic, but the list is quite interesting and entertaining nonetheless.
Below, check out the slowest players in the league, according to NBA 2K22.
1. Tacko Fall (Cleveland)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Robin Lopez (Orlando)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Boban Marjanovic (Dallas)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
5. Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers)
Speed: 26 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26
6. Kelly Olynyk (Detroit)
Speed: 31 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28
7. Alex Len (Sacramento)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34
8. Marc Gasol (Memphis)
Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 35
9. Rudy Gobert (Utah)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
9. Mitchell Robinson (New York)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
11. Gorgui Dieng (Atlanta)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37
12. Dewayne Dedmon (Miami)
Speed: 44 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37.5
12. Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans)
Speed: 44 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37.5
14. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)
Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 38
15. Moses Brown (Dallas)
Speed: 42 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 38.5
16. LaMarcus Aldridge (Brooklyn)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 38 / OVR: 40.5
16. Steven Adams (Memphis)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5
16. Taj Gibson (New York)
Speed: 49 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 40.5
19. Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers)
Speed: 49 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 41
19. Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio)
Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 41
19. Chimezie Metu (Sacramento)
Speed: 52 / Speed with the ball: 30 / OVR: 41
19. Chris Boucher (Toronto)
Speed: 57 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 41