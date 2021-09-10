These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is already here on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 96 OVR 1. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR 1. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 96 OVR 1. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR 5. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 95 OVR 5. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 95 OVR 5. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 95 OVR 8. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 94 OVR 8. James Harden (Brooklyn): 94 OVR 8. Damian Lillard (Portland): 94 OVR 11. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 93 OVR 12. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 91 OVR 12. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 91 OVR 14. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 90 OVR 14. Chris Paul (Phoenix): 90 OVR 14. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 90 OVR 17. Bradley Beal (Washington): 89 OVR 17. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 89 OVR 17. Trae Young (Atlanta): 89 OVR 20. Paul George (LA Clippers): 88 OVR 20. Rudy Gobert (Utah): 88 OVR 20. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee): 88 OVR 20. Donovan Mitchell (Utah): 88 OVR 24. Zach LaVine (Chicago): 87 OVR 24. Julius Randle (New York): 87 OVR 24. Klay Thompson (Golden State): 87 OVR 24. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 87 OVR 28. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 86 OVR 28. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix): 86 OVR 28. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 86 OVR 28. Clint Capela (Atlanta): 86 OVR 28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 86 OVR 28. Domantas Sabonis (Indiana): 86 OVR 28. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers): 86 OVR