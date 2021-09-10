These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is already here on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 96 OVR
1. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR
1. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 96 OVR
1. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR
5. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 95 OVR
5. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 95 OVR
5. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 95 OVR
8. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 94 OVR
8. James Harden (Brooklyn): 94 OVR
8. Damian Lillard (Portland): 94 OVR
11. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 93 OVR
12. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 91 OVR
12. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 91 OVR
14. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 90 OVR
14. Chris Paul (Phoenix): 90 OVR
14. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 90 OVR
17. Bradley Beal (Washington): 89 OVR
17. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 89 OVR
17. Trae Young (Atlanta): 89 OVR
20. Paul George (LA Clippers): 88 OVR
20. Rudy Gobert (Utah): 88 OVR
20. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee): 88 OVR
20. Donovan Mitchell (Utah): 88 OVR
24. Zach LaVine (Chicago): 87 OVR
24. Julius Randle (New York): 87 OVR
24. Klay Thompson (Golden State): 87 OVR
24. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 87 OVR
28. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 86 OVR
28. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix): 86 OVR
28. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 86 OVR
28. Clint Capela (Atlanta): 86 OVR
28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 86 OVR
28. Domantas Sabonis (Indiana): 86 OVR
28. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers): 86 OVR