NBA 2K23: The Top 10 Big Threes in the league

With NBA 2K23 out and the reviews praising the game as one of the best in the franchise’s recent history, we have decided to look at the game’s player ratings and examine the best Big Threes in the NBA, according to the 2K franchise.

This is a particularly interesting study this year because the NBA isn’t run by trios like it used to be even just five years ago. The league has much more parity now, with most top teams boasting an elite one-two punch surrounded by strong role players.

With that in mind, we truly had little idea who the best Big Threes in the NBA for the 2022-23 season would be, but thanks to NBA 2K23, we now have a better clue.

Let’s check out the results below.