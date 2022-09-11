NBA 2K23: The fastest players in the league

One of the most fun aspects of the annual release of an NBA 2K game is to check out player ratings, both overall and with regard to specific attributes.

In this instance, we’re checking out the fastest players in the NBA, according to the latest installment of the popular sports video game.

Back in the day, it was one former Kentucky point guard who would annually rule this ranking in John Wall. Now, another former Wildcat standout has taken the spot in De’Aaron Fox.

Below, check out the full list of the fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K23.