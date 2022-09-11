NBA 2K23: The fastest players in the league

One of the most fun aspects of the annual release of an NBA 2K game is to check out player ratings, both overall and with regard to specific attributes.
In this instance, we’re checking out the fastest players in the NBA, according to the latest installment of the popular sports video game.
Back in the day, it was one former Kentucky point guard who would annually rule this ranking in John Wall. Now, another former Wildcat standout has taken the spot in De’Aaron Fox.
Below, check out the full list of the fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K23.
1. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97
2. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers)
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.5
3. Ja Morant (Memphis)
Speed: 94 / Speed with the ball: 94 / OVR: 94
4. Jaden Ivey (Detroit)
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92
5. Keon Johnson (Portland)
Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 90.5
6. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5
7. RJ Hampton (Orlando)
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89
7. Derrick White (Boston)
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 89
9. Daishen Nix (Houston)
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 88.5
10. Ben Simmons (Brooklyn)
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88
10. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 88
10. Darius Garland (Cleveland)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
10. Jalen Suggs (Orlando)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
14. Damian Lillard (Portland)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5
14. Collin Sexton (Utah)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5
16. Kira Lewis (New Orleans)
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 82 / OVR: 87
16. Ish Smith (Denver)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87
18. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86.5
18. James Harden (Philadelphia)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.5
20. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 86
20. Jalen Green (Houston)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86
20. LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 85 / OVR: 86
20. Derrick Rose (New York)
Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86
