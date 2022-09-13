NBA 2K23: The slowest players in the league

Part of the fun with the release of the next installment of the NBA 2K series is to check out player attributes and ratings to see which players shine in what areas.
We can also look at which players struggle with certain attributes, such as speed, in this case.
In what has become an annual occurrence, Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez checks in yet again this year as the slowest player in the league, per 2K.
Who else fills out this list of the slowest players in the NBA?
Check below.
1. Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Robin Lopez (Cleveland)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Boban Marjanovic (Houston)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
4. Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers)
Speed: 26 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26
5. Kelly Olynyk (Detroit)
Speed: 31 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28
6. Alex Len (Sacramento)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34
7. Luke Kornet (Boston)
Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 35.5
8. Walker Kessler (Utah)
Speed: 37 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 36
9. Bismack Biyombo (Phoenix)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
9. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
9. Mitchell Robinson (New York)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
12. Luka Garza (Minnesota)
Speed: 40 / Speed with the ball: 34 / OVR: 37
12. Gorgui Dieng (San Antonio)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37
14. Dewayne Dedmon (Miami)
Speed: 44 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37.5
14. Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans)
Speed: 44 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37.5
16. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)
Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 38
17. Moses Brown (LA Clippers)
Speed: 42 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 38.5
18. Steven Adams (Memphis)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5
18. Jay Huff (LA Lakers)
Speed: 49 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 40.5
18. Taj Gibson (Washington)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5
21. Serge Ibaka (Milwaukee)
Speed: 49 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 41
21. Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio)
Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 41
21. Chimezie Metu (Sacramento)
Speed: 52 / Speed with the ball: 30 / OVR: 41
21. Chris Boucher (Toronto)
Speed: 57 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 41
