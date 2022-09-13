NBA 2K23: The slowest players in the league

Part of the fun with the release of the next installment of the NBA 2K series is to check out player attributes and ratings to see which players shine in what areas.

We can also look at which players struggle with certain attributes, such as speed, in this case.

In what has become an annual occurrence, Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez checks in yet again this year as the slowest player in the league, per 2K.

Who else fills out this list of the slowest players in the NBA?

Check below.