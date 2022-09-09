These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is already here on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 97 OVR 2. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR 2. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 96 OVR 2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 96 OVR 2. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR 2. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 96 OVR 7. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 95 OVR 8. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 94 OVR 9. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 93 OVR 9. Ja Morant (Memphis): 93 OVR 9. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 93 OVR 12. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 91 OVR 13. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 90 OVR 13. Chris Paul (Phoenix): 90 OVR 13. Trae Young (Atlanta): 90 OVR 16. DeMar DeRozan (Chicago): 89 OVR 16. James Harden (Philadelphia): 89 OVR 16. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 89 OVR 16. Damian Lillard (Portland): 89 OVR 16. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 89 OVR 21. Paul George (LA Clippers): 88 OVR 21. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota): 88 OVR 21. Zach LaVine (Chicago): 88 OVR 21. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland): 88 OVR 25. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 87 OVR 25. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte): 87 OVR 25. Bradley Beal (Washington): 87 OVR 25. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 87 OVR 25. Darius Garland (Cleveland): 87 OVR 25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 87 OVR 25. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 87 OVR