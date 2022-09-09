These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is already here on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 97 OVR
2. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR
2. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 96 OVR
2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 96 OVR
2. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR
2. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 96 OVR
7. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 95 OVR
8. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 94 OVR
9. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 93 OVR
9. Ja Morant (Memphis): 93 OVR
9. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 93 OVR
12. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 91 OVR
13. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 90 OVR
13. Chris Paul (Phoenix): 90 OVR
13. Trae Young (Atlanta): 90 OVR
16. DeMar DeRozan (Chicago): 89 OVR
16. James Harden (Philadelphia): 89 OVR
16. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 89 OVR
16. Damian Lillard (Portland): 89 OVR
16. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 89 OVR
21. Paul George (LA Clippers): 88 OVR
21. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota): 88 OVR
21. Zach LaVine (Chicago): 88 OVR
21. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland): 88 OVR
25. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 87 OVR
25. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte): 87 OVR
25. Bradley Beal (Washington): 87 OVR
25. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 87 OVR
25. Darius Garland (Cleveland): 87 OVR
25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 87 OVR
25. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 87 OVR
Basketball, NBA, Video Games, Featured, Top
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.