These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K23

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Video Games

September 9, 2022

By |

NBA 2K23 is already here on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 97 OVR

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR

Jed Jacobsohn/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 96 OVR

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 96 OVR

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

2. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 96 OVR

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

7. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 95 OVR

AP Photo/LM Otero

8. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 94 OVR

Kawhi Leonard handling the ball

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

9. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 93 OVR

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

9. Ja Morant (Memphis): 93 OVR

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

9. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 93 OVR

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

12. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 91 OVR

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

13. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 90 OVR

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

13. Chris Paul (Phoenix): 90 OVR

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

13. Trae Young (Atlanta): 90 OVR

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

16. DeMar DeRozan (Chicago): 89 OVR

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

16. James Harden (Philadelphia): 89 OVR

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

16. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 89 OVR

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

16. Damian Lillard (Portland): 89 OVR

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

16. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 89 OVR

Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

21. Paul George (LA Clippers): 88 OVR

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

21. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota): 88 OVR

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

21. Zach LaVine (Chicago): 88 OVR

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

21. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland): 88 OVR

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

25. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 87 OVR

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

25. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte): 87 OVR

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

25. Bradley Beal (Washington): 87 OVR

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

25. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 87 OVR

Jaylen Brown talking with Jayson Tatum

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

25. Darius Garland (Cleveland): 87 OVR

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 87 OVR

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trying to advance past Josh Richardson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

25. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 87 OVR

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

