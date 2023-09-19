NBA 2K24: The fastest players in the league

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After listing the slowest players in the Association, according to NBA 2K24, we present the fastest players.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox retains his title as the quickest player in the league for the fourth consecutive season, as determined by NBA 2K. Notably, this year’s Top 5 includes three players from the 2023 draft.

Here’s the complete list of the fastest players in the NBA – with or without the ball.

1. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

De'Aaron Fox attempts a layup

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97.0

2. Ja Morant (Memphis)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.0

2. Scoot Henderson (Portland)

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.0

2. Amen Thompson (Houston)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.0

5. Ausar Thompson (Detroit)

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Speed: 94 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 92.5

6. Jaden Ivey (Detroit)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91.0

6. Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91.0

8. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 90.5

9. Keon Johnson (Portland)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 89.5

10. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 88.0

10. Darius Garland (Cleveland)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.0

10. Jalen Suggs (Orlando)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.0

13. Collin Sexton (Utah)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5

13. Derrick White (Boston)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5

15. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86.5

15. Damian Lillard (Portland)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.5

17. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 86.0

17. Jalen Green (Houston)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86.0

17. LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 85 / OVR: 86.0

17. Derrick Rose (Memphis)

avid Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.0

