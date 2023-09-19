NBA 2K24: The fastest players in the league

After listing the slowest players in the Association, according to NBA 2K24, we present the fastest players.
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox retains his title as the quickest player in the league for the fourth consecutive season, as determined by NBA 2K. Notably, this year’s Top 5 includes three players from the 2023 draft.
Here’s the complete list of the fastest players in the NBA – with or without the ball.
1. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97.0
2. Ja Morant (Memphis)
Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.0
2. Scoot Henderson (Portland)
Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.0
2. Amen Thompson (Houston)
Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 95 / OVR: 95.0
5. Ausar Thompson (Detroit)
Speed: 94 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 92.5
6. Jaden Ivey (Detroit)
Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91.0
6. Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers)
Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91.0
8. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)
Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 90.5
9. Keon Johnson (Portland)
Speed: 95 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 89.5
10. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 88.0
10. Darius Garland (Cleveland)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.0
10. Jalen Suggs (Orlando)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.0
13. Collin Sexton (Utah)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5
13. Derrick White (Boston)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87.5
15. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86.5
15. Damian Lillard (Portland)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.5
17. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 86.0
17. Jalen Green (Houston)
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 86.0
17. LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 85 / OVR: 86.0
17. Derrick Rose (Memphis)
Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86.0