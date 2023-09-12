NBA 2K24: The slowest players in the league

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Video Games

Every year, when the new NBA2K gets released, we look into players’ ratings and specific attributes to see which players excel in what areas –  positive and negative.

After listing the Top 30 players in the Association, according to NBA 2K24, we present the slowest players in the league.

The Lopez brothers have taken this list by storm over the last couple of years, and for yet another year, 2K has them ranked at No. 1.

Take a look at the complete list below.

1. Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25.0

1. Robin Lopez (Milwaukee)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25.0

3. Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 26 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26.0

4. Kelly Olynyk (Utah)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 31 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28.0

5. Alex Len (Sacramento)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34.0

6. Luke Kornet (Boston)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 35.5

7. Walker Kessler (Utah)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Speed: 37 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 36.0

8. Mitchell Robinson (New York)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

9. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

10. Luka Garza (Minnesota)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 40 / Speed with the ball: 34 / OVR: 37.0

11. Micah Potter (Utah)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 37.5

12. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 38.0

13. Moses Brown (Portland)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 42 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 38.5

14. Steven Adams (Memphis)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5

14. Jay Huff (Denver)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5

16. Jakob Poeltl (Toronto)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 41.0

16. Chimezie Metu (Phoenix)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 52 / Speed with the ball: 30 / OVR: 41.0

16. Chris Boucher (Toronto)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 57 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 41.0

19. Mike Muscala (Washington)

Mike Muscala shoots a jumper

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 40 / OVR: 41.5

19. Xavier Tillman (Utah)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 46 / Speed with the ball: 37 / OVR: 41.5

