NBA 2K24: The slowest players in the league

Every year, when the new NBA2K gets released, we look into players’ ratings and specific attributes to see which players excel in what areas – positive and negative.
After listing the Top 30 players in the Association, according to NBA 2K24, we present the slowest players in the league.
The Lopez brothers have taken this list by storm over the last couple of years, and for yet another year, 2K has them ranked at No. 1.
Take a look at the complete list below.
1. Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25.0
1. Robin Lopez (Milwaukee)
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25.0
3. Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers)
Speed: 26 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26.0
4. Kelly Olynyk (Utah)
Speed: 31 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28.0
5. Alex Len (Sacramento)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34.0
6. Luke Kornet (Boston)
Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 35.5
7. Walker Kessler (Utah)
Speed: 37 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 36.0
8. Mitchell Robinson (New York)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
9. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
10. Luka Garza (Minnesota)
Speed: 40 / Speed with the ball: 34 / OVR: 37.0
11. Micah Potter (Utah)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 37.5
12. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)
Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 38.0
13. Moses Brown (Portland)
Speed: 42 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 38.5
14. Steven Adams (Memphis)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5
14. Jay Huff (Denver)
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5
16. Jakob Poeltl (Toronto)
Speed: 51 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 41.0
16. Chimezie Metu (Phoenix)
Speed: 52 / Speed with the ball: 30 / OVR: 41.0
16. Chris Boucher (Toronto)
Speed: 57 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 41.0
19. Mike Muscala (Washington)
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 40 / OVR: 41.5
19. Xavier Tillman (Utah)
Speed: 46 / Speed with the ball: 37 / OVR: 41.5