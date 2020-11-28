The All-Drafted Teams of each NBA franchise

Team success in the NBA is born from the draft, where teams get the chance to acquire difference-makers and future franchise cornerstones.

Historically, there are teams who have been better – or sometimes luckier – in the NBA draft. We say luckier because it’s not every year that a LeBron James or a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is available at No. 1, so sometimes even having the first pick doesn’t guarantee success.

Below, we crafted starting fives for every NBA franchise based on players they ended up with in draft night even if they didn’t technically selected them.