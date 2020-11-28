USA Today Sports

The All-Drafted Teams of each NBA franchise

Draft

Team success in the NBA is born from the draft, where teams get the chance to acquire difference-makers and future franchise cornerstones.

Historically, there are teams who have been better – or sometimes luckier – in the NBA draft. We say luckier because it’s not every year that a LeBron James or a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is available at No. 1, so sometimes even having the first pick doesn’t guarantee success.

Below, we crafted starting fives for every NBA franchise based on players they ended up with in draft night even if they didn’t technically selected them.

76ers

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

Guards: Hal Greer (1958), Allen Iverson (1996)
Forwards: Charles Barkley (1984), Billy Cunningham (1965)
Center: Dolph Schayes (1948)

Bucks

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

Guards: Sidney Moncrief (1979), Ray Allen (1996)
Forwards: Julius Erving (1972), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2013)
Center: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969)

Bulls

Guards: Derrick Rose (2008), Michael Jordan (1984)
Forwards: Jimmy Butler (2011), Scottie Pippen (1987)
Center: Joakim Noah (2007)

Cavaliers

Guards: Kyrie Irving (2011), Kevin Johnson (1987)
Forwards: LeBron James (2003), Bill Laimbeer (1979)
Center: Brad Daugherty (1986)

Celtics

Bob Cousy and Bill Russell

Guards: Bob Cousy (1950), Paul Pierce (1998)
Forwards: John Havlicek (1962), Larry Bird (1978)
Center: Bill Russell (1956)

Clippers

Guards: Randy Smith (1971), Adrian Dantley (1976)
Forwards: Blake Griffin (2009), Spencer Haywood (1971)
Center: Bob McAdoo (1972)

Grizzlies

Pau Gasol and Shareef Abdur Rah-m

Guards: Kyle Lowry (2006), Mike Conley (2007)
Forwards: Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1996), Pau Gasol (2001)
Center: Bryant Reeves (1995)

Hawks

Guards: Lenny Wilkens (1960), Pete Maravich (1970)
Forwards: David Thompson (1975), Dominique Wilkins (1982)
Center: Bob Pettit (1954)

Heat

Caron Butler and Dwyane Wade

Guards: Dwyane Wade (2003), Caron Butler (2002)
Forwards: Steve Smith (1991), Glen Rice (1989)
Center: Bam Adebayo (2017)

Hornets

Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson

Guards: Baron Davis (1999), Kemba Walker (2011)
Forwards: Larry Johnson (1991), Jamaal Magloire (2000)
Center: Alonzo Mourning (1992)

Jazz

Guards: John Stockton (1984), Deron Williams (2005)
Forwards: Paul Millsap (2006), Karl Malone (1985)
Center: Rudy Gobert (2013)

Kings

Oscar Robertson, MVP

Guards: Oscar Robertson (1960), Tiny Archibald (1970)
Forwards: Jack Twyman (1955), Jerry Lucas (1962)
Center: Maurice Stokes (1955)

Knicks

Willis Reed and Walt Frazier

Guards: Walt Frazier (1967), Richie Guerin (1954)
Forwards: Harry Gallatin (1948), Willis Reed (1964)
Center: Patrick Ewing (1985)

Lakers

Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant

Guards: Magic Johnson (1979), Jerry West (1960)
Forwards: Kobe Bryant (1996), Elgin Baylor (1958)
Center: George Mikan (1947)

Magic

Penny Hardaway and Shaquille ONeal

Guards: Jameer Nelson (2004), Anfernee Hardaway (1993)
Forwards: Victor Oladipo (2013), Dwight Howard (2004)
Center: Shaquille O’Neal (1992)

Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic

Guards: Jason Kidd (1994), Luka Doncic (2018)
Forwards: Rolando Blackman (1981), Detlef Schrempf (1985)
Center: Dirk Nowitzki (1998)

Nets

Derrick Coleman and Kenny Anderson

Guards: Kenny Anderson (1991), Sleepy Floyd (1982)
Forwards: Bernard King (1977), Buck Williams (1981)
Center: Derrick Coleman (1990)

Nuggets

Guards: Ty Lawson (2009), Jalen Rose (1994)
Forwards: Carmelo Anthony (2003), Nikola Jokic (2014)
Center: Dikembe Mutombo (1991)

Pacers

Reggie Miller and Rik Smits

Guards: Reggie Miller (1987), Paul George (2010)
Forwards: Danny Granger (2005), Antonio Davis (1990)
Center: Rik Smits (1988)

Pelicans

Chris Paul and David West

Guards: Chris Paul (2005), Darren Collison (2009)
Forwards: JR Smith (2004), David West (2003)
Center: Anthony Davis (2012)

Pistons

Joe Dumars Chuck Daly and Isiah Thomas

Guards: Isiah Thomas (1981), Dave Bing (1966)
Forwards: Joe Dumars (1985), Grant Hill (1994)
Center: Larry Foust (1950)

Raptors

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady

Guards: Tracy McGrady (1997), Vince Carter (1998)
Forwards: DeMar DeRozan (2009), Pascal Siakam (2016)
Center: Chris Bosh (2003)

Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson

Guards: Sam Cassell (1993), Calvin Murphy (1970)
Forwards: Elvin Hayes (1968), Ralph Sampson (1983)
Center: Hakeem Olajuwon (1984)

Spurs

Guards: Tony Parker (2001), Manu Ginobili (1999)
Forwards: Kawhi Leonard (2011), Tim Duncan (1997)
Center: David Robinson (1987)

Suns

Amare Stoudemire and Steve Nash

Guards: Steve Nash (1996), George Gervin (1974)
Forwards: Walter Davis (1977), Shawn Marion (1999)
Center: Amare Stoudemire (2002)

Thunder

Guards: Gary Payton (1990), Russell Westbrook (2008)
FORWARDS: James Harden (2009), Kevin Durant (2007)
Center: Jack Sikma (1977)

Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury

Guards: Stephon Marbury (1996), Wally Szczerbiak (1999)
Forwards: Kevin Garnett (1995), Kevin Love (2008)
Center: Karl-Anthony Towns (2015)

Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge

Guards: Damian Lillard (2012), Clyde Drexler (1983)
Forwards: Jermaine O’Neal (1996), LaMarcus Aldridge (2006)
Center: Bill Walton (1974)

Warriors

Guards: Stephen Curry (2009), Rick Barry (1965)
Forwards: Chris Webber (1993), Paul Arizin (1950)
Center: Wilt Chamberlain (1959)

Wizards

Guards: John Wall (2010), Earl Monroe (1967)
Forwards: Gus Johnson (1963), Walt Bellamy (1961)
Center: Wes Unseld (1968)

