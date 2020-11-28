The All-Drafted Teams of each NBA franchise

Team success in the NBA is born from the draft, where teams get the chance to acquire difference-makers and future franchise cornerstones.
Historically, there are teams who have been better – or sometimes luckier – in the NBA draft. We say luckier because it’s not every year that a LeBron James or a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is available at No. 1, so sometimes even having the first pick doesn’t guarantee success.
Below, we crafted starting fives for every NBA franchise based on players they ended up with in draft night even if they didn’t technically selected them.
76ers
Guards: Hal Greer (1958), Allen Iverson (1996)
Forwards: Charles Barkley (1984), Billy Cunningham (1965)
Center: Dolph Schayes (1948)
Bucks
Guards: Sidney Moncrief (1979), Ray Allen (1996)
Forwards: Julius Erving (1972), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2013)
Center: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969)
Bulls
Guards: Derrick Rose (2008), Michael Jordan (1984)
Forwards: Jimmy Butler (2011), Scottie Pippen (1987)
Center: Joakim Noah (2007)
Cavaliers
Guards: Kyrie Irving (2011), Kevin Johnson (1987)
Forwards: LeBron James (2003), Bill Laimbeer (1979)
Center: Brad Daugherty (1986)
Celtics
Guards: Bob Cousy (1950), Paul Pierce (1998)
Forwards: John Havlicek (1962), Larry Bird (1978)
Center: Bill Russell (1956)
Clippers
Guards: Randy Smith (1971), Adrian Dantley (1976)
Forwards: Blake Griffin (2009), Spencer Haywood (1971)
Center: Bob McAdoo (1972)
Grizzlies
Guards: Kyle Lowry (2006), Mike Conley (2007)
Forwards: Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1996), Pau Gasol (2001)
Center: Bryant Reeves (1995)
Hawks
Guards: Lenny Wilkens (1960), Pete Maravich (1970)
Forwards: David Thompson (1975), Dominique Wilkins (1982)
Center: Bob Pettit (1954)
Heat
Guards: Dwyane Wade (2003), Caron Butler (2002)
Forwards: Steve Smith (1991), Glen Rice (1989)
Center: Bam Adebayo (2017)
Hornets
Guards: Baron Davis (1999), Kemba Walker (2011)
Forwards: Larry Johnson (1991), Jamaal Magloire (2000)
Center: Alonzo Mourning (1992)
Jazz
Guards: John Stockton (1984), Deron Williams (2005)
Forwards: Paul Millsap (2006), Karl Malone (1985)
Center: Rudy Gobert (2013)
Kings
Guards: Oscar Robertson (1960), Tiny Archibald (1970)
Forwards: Jack Twyman (1955), Jerry Lucas (1962)
Center: Maurice Stokes (1955)
Knicks
Guards: Walt Frazier (1967), Richie Guerin (1954)
Forwards: Harry Gallatin (1948), Willis Reed (1964)
Center: Patrick Ewing (1985)
Lakers
Guards: Magic Johnson (1979), Jerry West (1960)
Forwards: Kobe Bryant (1996), Elgin Baylor (1958)
Center: George Mikan (1947)
Magic
Guards: Jameer Nelson (2004), Anfernee Hardaway (1993)
Forwards: Victor Oladipo (2013), Dwight Howard (2004)
Center: Shaquille O’Neal (1992)
Mavericks
Guards: Jason Kidd (1994), Luka Doncic (2018)
Forwards: Rolando Blackman (1981), Detlef Schrempf (1985)
Center: Dirk Nowitzki (1998)
Nets
Guards: Kenny Anderson (1991), Sleepy Floyd (1982)
Forwards: Bernard King (1977), Buck Williams (1981)
Center: Derrick Coleman (1990)
Nuggets
Guards: Ty Lawson (2009), Jalen Rose (1994)
Forwards: Carmelo Anthony (2003), Nikola Jokic (2014)
Center: Dikembe Mutombo (1991)
Pacers
Guards: Reggie Miller (1987), Paul George (2010)
Forwards: Danny Granger (2005), Antonio Davis (1990)
Center: Rik Smits (1988)
Pelicans
Guards: Chris Paul (2005), Darren Collison (2009)
Forwards: JR Smith (2004), David West (2003)
Center: Anthony Davis (2012)
Pistons
Guards: Isiah Thomas (1981), Dave Bing (1966)
Forwards: Joe Dumars (1985), Grant Hill (1994)
Center: Larry Foust (1950)
Raptors
Guards: Tracy McGrady (1997), Vince Carter (1998)
Forwards: DeMar DeRozan (2009), Pascal Siakam (2016)
Center: Chris Bosh (2003)
Rockets
Guards: Sam Cassell (1993), Calvin Murphy (1970)
Forwards: Elvin Hayes (1968), Ralph Sampson (1983)
Center: Hakeem Olajuwon (1984)
Spurs
Guards: Tony Parker (2001), Manu Ginobili (1999)
Forwards: Kawhi Leonard (2011), Tim Duncan (1997)
Center: David Robinson (1987)
Suns
Guards: Steve Nash (1996), George Gervin (1974)
Forwards: Walter Davis (1977), Shawn Marion (1999)
Center: Amare Stoudemire (2002)
Thunder
Guards: Gary Payton (1990), Russell Westbrook (2008)
FORWARDS: James Harden (2009), Kevin Durant (2007)
Center: Jack Sikma (1977)
Timberwolves
Guards: Stephon Marbury (1996), Wally Szczerbiak (1999)
Forwards: Kevin Garnett (1995), Kevin Love (2008)
Center: Karl-Anthony Towns (2015)
Trail Blazers
Guards: Damian Lillard (2012), Clyde Drexler (1983)
Forwards: Jermaine O’Neal (1996), LaMarcus Aldridge (2006)
Center: Bill Walton (1974)
Warriors
Guards: Stephen Curry (2009), Rick Barry (1965)
Forwards: Chris Webber (1993), Paul Arizin (1950)
Center: Wilt Chamberlain (1959)
Wizards
Guards: John Wall (2010), Earl Monroe (1967)
Forwards: Gus Johnson (1963), Walt Bellamy (1961)
Center: Wes Unseld (1968)
