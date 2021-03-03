What a USA vs. Rest of the World All-Star Game would look like

Although we chose the American side more frequently based on their matchups in this exercise, with Team USA having the better point guard, power forward, backcourt reserves (by a mile) and frontcourt reserves, and the Rest of the World taking the small forward and center position, with 2-guard being a push, we still think the Rest of the World would have more than enough to make this game competitive.

Their skill level and size, for starters, would help even playing the field. Just imagine the Americans, with merely one true big man on the roster in Davis, who isn’t exactly a monster rebounder, going up against a giant rotation featuring Antetokounmpo, Jokic, Embiid, Gobert, Vucevic and Sabonis; the amount of tap-out offensive rebounds the international team would get in this game would be almost too many to count.

The Rest of the World’s passing would also make things very interesting, as Jokic, Doncic, Simmons, and even Embiid and Antetokounmpo, are all excellent creators, particularly the first two, who are two of the best playmakers in the NBA right now.

As we’ve seen in actual international competition, a way to hurt Team USA is to play more like a team, with more off-ball cutting and passing to set up easy buckets, and this Rest of the World All-Star team is very much equipped to do just that.

On the other hand, when looking at their entire roster, the Americans have a serious advantage in two areas: overall shooting and athleticism. The starting lineups might be even-ish in those departments, but a rotation that has Curry, Harden, Durant, Beal, Lillard, Paul George and Tatum is outrageous when it comes to outside shooting, and if even just two or three of those guys get hot at one time, it might be enough for the Americans to take this from being a tight game at halftime to it being a 20-point lead for USA in the fourth quarter.

We give Americans the edge in this matchup, though we believe it’d be an extremely tight and entertaining game right up until the end, which goes to show just how far the game has come globally.