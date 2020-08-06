We've got a bunch of NBA awards ballots. These are the very likely winners

With the end of the regular season approaching, HoopsHype asked media members voting for the official NBA awards to share their ballots. Combined with those who have made their picks public, we got exactly 18.

One award and several spots on the All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams were separated by the thinnest of margins. The results of the poll are listed below.

(Numbers in parentheses show the percentage of points relative to the maximum amount possible for each award).