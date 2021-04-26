NBA awards debate with Michael Scotto, Yossi Gozlan and Sam Quinn

Scotto: You’ve got Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and I personally don’t want to leave this guy out, Myles Turner. I think he has been criminally underrated defensively. This guy, before he got hurt, had four or more blocks in 21 out of the 47 games he played. It’s no wonder to me why he was leading the league in blocks per game and block percentage.

MORE: Myles Turner on TJ Warren, Victor Oladipo free agency rumors, NBA bubble life, dating and more

Gozlan: I like Gobert. I thought he should’ve won it last year too. I think he should win it again. Best rim protector. But most importantly to me, he’s got the biggest defensive load and responsibility in the entire League. He is Utah’s defense. Now, they’re having their best season since I want to say maybe the 2007 season.

Quinn: I’m going with Rudy. It’s a pretty simple calculus here. Utah’s entire defense is premised on the idea that you never have to send help at the basket. Rudy is such a dominant rim protector that everybody else can stay at home on shooters. If you look at the rim protection numbers, they aren’t the best defense in the NBA at the rim, but they are the best defense in the NBA at preventing threes or at least preventing open threes. So that’s the real impact that he has that everybody else can just stay at home on their shooters.

Scotto: When it comes to the award, Gobert has the stats where he’s leading the league in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, and total blocks. According to Basketball-Reference, in defensive win shares, he’s the leader, and defensive rating too. He’s got all that working for him. Simmons has the eye test where he can guard all five positions and effectively at each one.