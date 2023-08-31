The value of contracts in the NBA has become a bigger source of debate with their dollar amounts skyrocketing over the past decade. A player earning over $20 million or $30 million doesn’t have the same meaning that it used to. Now contracts are being analyzed in other ways such as their percentage to the salary cap.
So we made an All-NBA Team of the best contract values by position. In this exercise, we excluded players on rookie contracts and maximum salaries, since those amounts are generally fixed. It’s more practical to look at the contracts in between that are more nuanced and require a great deal of negotiation from both sides.
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Remaining contract: Three years, $76.3 million
Annual salary: $25.4 million
Structure: Descending, player option, 10 percent trade bonus
Jalen Brunson’s four-year, $104 million contract came with sticker shock to the league, including the Dallas Mavericks who chose not to top it. It looked more valuable shortly after several other guards like Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole got larger deals. His contract is arguably the best value in the league after helping lead the Knicks and Mavericks to three playoff series wins in the past two seasons.
Second Team Guard: Marcus Smart (three years, $60.6 million)
Third Team Guard: Derrick White (two years, $36.4 million)
Guard: Austin Reaves
Remaining contract: four years, $53.8 million
Annual salary: $13.5 million
Structure: Ascending, player option, 15 percent trade bonus
On one hand, the Lakers botched the original Austin Reaves contract by only giving him two years when they could’ve waited a couple of weeks to sign him to a three-year minimum deal. On the other hand, he would’ve gotten a much larger annual salary in 2024 free agency with full Bird rights. The Lakers could have saved nearly $12 million this year if they had kept Reaves on a minimum salary, but they now have him locked in at a significantly smaller rate than he would’ve gotten on the open market next summer.
Second Team Guard: Lu Dort (four years, $67.2 million)
Third Team Guard: Kevin Huerter (three years, $50.5 million)
Forward: Mikal Bridges
Remaining contract: three years, $69.9 million
Annual salary: $23.3 million
Structure: Ascending
Mikal Bridges extended with the Phoenix Suns on what was at the time a new market-setting salary range for non-All-Star perimeter defensive specialist wings. That deal became a bargain after improving on the offensive end and becoming a dangerous two-way threat. Upon being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, he increased his scoring by nearly nine points per game and is now a legitimate first or second option on offense. He could be looking at several All-Star appearances and potentially All-NBA selections going forward.
Second Team Foward: Andrew Wiggins (four years, $109 million)
Third Team Foward: Keldon Johnson (four years, $74 million)
Forward: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Remaining contract: three years, $75.8 million
Annual salary: $25.3 million
Structure: Descending
Jaren Jackson Jr. received a four-year, $105 million extension from the Memphis Grizzlies with significant unavailability in his first three seasons factored in. Ever since signing the extension, he’s been able to stay on the court and become the best defensive player in the league on a per-minute basis. His below-maximum rate and descending structure will give the Grizzlies more flexibility to build a contender as they enter the luxury tax and second apron.
Second Team Foward: Aaron Gordon (three years, $67 million)
Third Team Foward: Herb Jones (four years, $53.8 million)
Center: Jarrett Allen
Remaining contract: three years, $60,000,000
Annual salary: $20,000,000
Structure: Flat
The Cleveland Cavaliers seemed to be the only team in the league who valued Jarrett Allen when they acquired him for the low price of a future late first-round pick. Perhaps the rest of the league wasn’t too keen on paying the upcoming restricted free agent at the time, who commanded $20 million annually. The Cavaliers got their money’s worth and more as he went on to make his first All-Star appearance and helped push the team to the play-in Tournament.
Second Team Center: Robert Williams III (three years, $37.3 million)
Third Team Center: Kristaps Porzingis (three years, $96 million)