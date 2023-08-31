The value of contracts in the NBA has become a bigger source of debate with their dollar amounts skyrocketing over the past decade. A player earning over $20 million or $30 million doesn’t have the same meaning that it used to. Now contracts are being analyzed in other ways such as their percentage to the salary cap.

So we made an All-NBA Team of the best contract values by position. In this exercise, we excluded players on rookie contracts and maximum salaries, since those amounts are generally fixed. It’s more practical to look at the contracts in between that are more nuanced and require a great deal of negotiation from both sides.