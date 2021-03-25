NBA buyout season begins: Best players who could be available

Austin Rivers only makes $3.5 million this season and has two more non-guaranteed seasons at $3.3 million and $3.15 million, respectively. He had to structure his contract with three seasons so he can be sign-and-traded to the Knicks, but they made the last two seasons non-guaranteed to protect themselves. This type of contract is very valuable to contenders, but the Thunder couldn’t find a deal for him in time. He could be bought out now since it won’t cost them anything.