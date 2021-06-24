NBA draft combine: Four players who most improved stock with athletic testing

This draft class typically has the same five names (Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga) listed consecutively, in some order, at the top of most rankings. It’s time to start including Scottie Barnes in that tier.

The former Florida State standout is widely seen as a top-ten pick in the 2021 NBA draft, so this take isn’t exactly bold. But there is a strong case that he is someone who ought to be strongly considered with one of the first five picks in the draft.

Scottie Barnes numbers also super impressive. 39.5” max vertical. 36” standing vertical is ranks 3rd in the Combine. 2.99 sec shuttle run (ranked 2nd in the Combine). Those are very good numbers for his draft stock as a Top 4 pick. — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 24, 2021

While many players in his draft range typically sit out athletic testing or skip the combine altogether, Barnes took the opposite approach. That risk was met with a fantastic reward for his fans as his performance was truly stellar.

Barnes is 6-foot-7 without shoes, which is about the height of most wings. But his wingspan is just a quarter-inch shy of 7-foot-3, offering more length than even your prototypical NBA big man. For a physical comparison, a tool from nbadraftcomp.herokuapp.com offers Rudy Gay – who has played 14 years in the NBA – as a comparison.

According to Synergy, however, he finished 23.3 percent of his possessions as the ball handler in pick and roll sets and an additional 18.0 percent as the ball handler in transition. Pair that with his next-level court vision, where he offered an assist percentage of 31.6 percent, which was the best mark among all high-major players 6-foot-5 or taller.

Meanwhile, he has all of the athleticism that you would want for a defender who is as versatile as he is. The shuttle run (2.99 seconds) he recorded was just a mere 0.01 seconds short of the top score among all participants at the combine this year. It is also worth noting that his standing vertical (36 inches) was third-best as well.

He used that to his advantage in games as his steal percentage (3.4 percent) ranked fourth-best among all high-major freshmen.

Barnes was already seen as a lottery talent but he is making sure everyone knows why he is worthy of becoming a top-five pick.