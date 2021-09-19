The NBA players with the most money left on their contracts

It’s no secret that right now, NBA players are getting enormous, borderline unfathomable amounts of money now through the contracts they sign with their teams.

For the 2024-25 campaign, for example, the Golden State Warriors are already locked into paying Stephen Curry $55.8 million while the Brooklyn Nets will owe Kevin Durant $51.2 million. It’s not that either franchise would complain about that, as both players are perennial MVP candidates and more than worth it.

Rather, it’s still somewhat shocking to see how rich some of these NBA player contracts have gotten.

Below, check out the NBA players with the most total money left on their contracts, led by Curry, who is owed $261.1 million from Golden State.