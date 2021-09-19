The NBA players with the most money left on their contracts

It’s no secret that right now, NBA players are getting enormous, borderline unfathomable amounts of money now through the contracts they sign with their teams.
For the 2024-25 campaign, for example, the Golden State Warriors are already locked into paying Stephen Curry $55.8 million while the Brooklyn Nets will owe Kevin Durant $51.2 million. It’s not that either franchise would complain about that, as both players are perennial MVP candidates and more than worth it.
Rather, it’s still somewhat shocking to see how rich some of these NBA player contracts have gotten.
Below, check out the NBA players with the most total money left on their contracts, led by Curry, who is owed $261.1 million from Golden State.
1. Stephen Curry (Golden State)
$261,134,628 until the 2025-26 season
2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
$261,117,760 until the 2026-27 season
3. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)
$239,675,808 until the 2025-26 season
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
$228,200,420 until the 2025-26 season
5. Jimmy Butler (Miami)
$220,065,531 until the 2025-26 season
6. Luka Doncic (Dallas)
$217,234,391 until the 2026-27 season
7. Rudy Gobert (Utah)
$205,000,001 until the 2025-26 season
8. Trae Young (Atlanta)
$180,876,471 until the 2026-27 season
9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
$178,045,532 until the 2026-27 season
10. Paul George (LA Clippers)
10. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
10. Damian Lillard (Portland)
13. Jamal Murray (Denver)
$166,984,200 until the 2025-26 season
14. Bam Adebayo (Miami)
14. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
14. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
14. Jayson Tatum (Boston)
18. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)
$157,161,600 until the 2024-25 season
19. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
$146,684,160 until the 2024-25 season
20. Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)
$145,292,373 until the 2024-25 season
21. Julius Randle (New York)
$138,869,280 until the 2025-26 season
22. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
$130,968,000 until the 2024-25 season
23. John Collins (Atlanta)
$125,000,000 until the 2025-26 season
24. Klay Thompson (Golden State)
$121,800,240 until the 2023-24 season
25. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
$113,844,828 until the 2023-24 season