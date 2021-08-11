NBA depth charts: The team rotations right now

With 2021 NBA free agency all but wrapped up, it’s time to start looking ahead at what teams might look like in the 2021-22 season.

Some teams made enormous pickups and changes to their rosters while others opted to run it back, perhaps waiting for the trade market to heat up later on in the summer and fall in order to make their moves.

Below, we break down every team’s depth chart the way we perceive it to be to decipher what nightly rotations for every NBA franchise might look like.