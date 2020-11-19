USA Today Sports

Draft board: Pick by pick

After months of delays and waiting, we finally know where the next generation of stars are going to be suiting suit up for the next phase of their basketball careers.

To help you stay on top and ahead of the action, we created this nifty draft-night board in which we list every pick of the 2020 NBA draft as they happen.

Check it out below!

1. Minnesota: Anthony Edwards

Wing, 6-foot-5, 19 years old

Projected salary: $9,757,440
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 1 (-)
NBA comparisons: Donovan Mitchell, Eric Gordon, Dion Waiters
Agent: Omar Wilkes (Klutch)

For more on Anthony Edwards, click here.

2. Golden State: James Wiseman

Big, 7-foot-1, 19 years old

Projected salary: $8,730,240
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 2 (-)
NBA comparisons: Chris Bosh, Myles Turner, Hassan Whiteside
Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)

For more on James Wiseman, click here.

3. Charlotte: LaMelo Ball

Guard, 6-foot-7, 19 years old

Projected salary: $7,839,960
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 3 (-)
NBA comparisons: Jason Williams, Rajon Rondo, Shaun Livingston
Agent: Raymond Brothers (Roc Nation)

For more on LaMelo Ball, click here.

4. Chicago: Patrick Williams

Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old

Projected salary: $7,068,360
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 8 (+4)
NBA comparisons: Jayson Tatum, Rudy Gay, OG Anunoby
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher (Wasserman)

For more on Patrick Williams, click here.

5. Cleveland: Isaac Okoro

Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

Projected salary: $6,400,920
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 9 (+4)
NBA comparisons: Jimmy Butler, Andre Iguodala, Justise Winslow
Agent: Adie von Gontard (Young Money APAA Sports)

For more on Isaac Okoro, click here.

6. Atlanta: Onyeka Okongwu

Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old

Projected salary: $5,813,640
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 6 (-)
NBA comparisons: Bam Adebayo, Tristan Thompson, Montrezl Harrell
Agent: Sam Goldfeder (Excel)

For more on Onyeka Okongwu, click here.

7. Detroit: Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes

Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old

Projected salary: $5,307,120
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 10 (+3)
NBA comparisons: D’Angelo Russell, Goran Dragic
Agent: David Bauman (ISE)

For more on Killian Hayes, click here.

8. New York: Obi Toppin

Forward, 6-foot-9, 22 years old

Projected salary: $4,862,040
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 5 (-3)
NBA comparisons: John Collins, Marvin Bagley, Kyle Kuzma
Agent: Austin Brown (CAA)

For more on Obi Toppin, click here.

9. Washington: Deni Avdija

Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old

Projected salary: $4,469,160
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 4 (-5)
NBA comparisons: Hedo Turkoglu, Nicolas Batum, Mario Hezonja
Agent: Doug Neustadt (ProTalent)

For more on Deni Avdija, click here.

10. Phoenix: Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith

Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old

Projected salary: $4,245,720
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 19 (+9)
NBA comparisons: Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher
Agent: Mike Kneisley

For more on Jalen Smith, click here.

11. San Antonio: Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell

Wing, 6-foot-7, 20 years old 

Projected salary: $4,033,440
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 11 (-)
NBA comparisons: Robert Covington, Danny Green, Mikal Bridges
Agent: Drew Morrison (CAA)

For more on Devin Vassell, click here.

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Haliburton

Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old 

Projected salary: $3,831,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 7 (-5)
NBA comparisons: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lonzo Ball, Monte Morris
Agent: Aaron Mintz (CAA)

For more on Tyrese Haliburton, click here.

13. New Orleans: Kira Lewis

Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old

Projected salary: $3,640,200
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 13 (-)
NBA comparisons: De’Aaron Fox, Darren Collison, Ish Smith
Agent: Aaron Turner (Verus)

For more on Kira Lewis, click here.

14. Boston (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith

Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old

Projected salary: $3,458,400
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 14 (-)
NBA comparisons: Buddy Hield
Agent: Mike Lindeman (Excel)

For more on Aaron Nesmith, click here.

15. Orlando: Cole Anthony

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

Projected salary: $3,285,120
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 20 (+5)
NBA comparisons: Collin Sexton, Austin Rivers
Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)

For more on Cole Anthony, click here.

16. Detroit (from Portland): Isaiah Stewart

Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old

Projected salary: $3,121,080
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 26 (+10)
NBA comparisons: Zach Randolph, Derrick Favors
Agent: Drew Gross (Roc Nation)

For more on Isaiah Stewart, click here.

17. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota): Aleksej Pokusevski

Forward, 7-foot, 18 years old

Projected salary: $2,964,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 18 (+1)
NBA comparisons: Toni Kukoc, Dragan Bender
Agent: Jason Ranne (Wasserman)

For more on Aleksej Pokusevski, click here.

18. Dallas: Josh Green

Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old

Projected salary: $2,816,760
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 23 (+5)
NBA comparisons: Gary Harris, Hamidou Diallo
Agent: Aaron Mintz (CAA)

For more on Josh Green, click here.

19. Detroit (from Brooklyn): Saddiq Bey

Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old

Projected salary: $2,689,920
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 12 (-7)
NBA comparisons: Khris Middleton, Cameron Johnson
Agent: James Dunleavy (Excel)

For more on Saddiq Bey, click here.

20. Miami: Precious Achiuwa

Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old

Projected salary: $2,582,160
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 17 (-3)
NBA comparisons: Kenneth Faried, Nenê, Al-Farouq Aminu
Agent: Raymond Brothers (Roc Nation)

For more on Precious Achiuwa, click here.

21. Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey

Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old

Projected salary: $2,478,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 16 (-5)
NBA comparisons: Lou Williams, Eric Bledsoe, Jarrett Jack
Agent: Rich Paul (Klutch)

For more on Tyrese Maxey, click here.

22. Denver: Zeke Nnaji

Forward, 6-foot-11, 19 years old

Projected salary: $2,379,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 29 (+7)
Agent: Adam Pensack (Pensack Sports)

For more on Zeke Nnaji, click here.

23. Minnesota (from New York): Leandro Bolmaro

Forward, 6-foot-7, 20 years old

Projected salary: $2,284,800
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 28 (+5)
NBA comparisons: Joe Ingles, Evan Turner
Agent: Igor Crespo (Xpheres Basketball)

For more on Leandro Bolmaro, click here.

24. Denver (from New Orleans): RJ Hampton

Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old

Projected salary: $2,193,480
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 15 (-9)
NBA comparisons: Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson, Dante Exum
Agent: Daniel Frank

For more on RJ Hampton, click here.

25. New York (from Oklahoma City): Immanuel Quickley

Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old

Projected salary: $2,105,520
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 42 (+17)
Agent: Raymond Brothers (Roc Nation)

For more on Immanuel Quickley, click here.

