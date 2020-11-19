Draft board: Pick by pick

After months of delays and waiting, we finally know where the next generation of stars are going to be suiting suit up for the next phase of their basketball careers.
1. Minnesota: Anthony Edwards
Wing, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
Projected salary: $9,757,440
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 1 (-)
NBA comparisons: Donovan Mitchell, Eric Gordon, Dion Waiters
Agent: Omar Wilkes (Klutch)
2. Golden State: James Wiseman
Big, 7-foot-1, 19 years old
Projected salary: $8,730,240
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 2 (-)
NBA comparisons: Chris Bosh, Myles Turner, Hassan Whiteside
Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)
3. Charlotte: LaMelo Ball
Guard, 6-foot-7, 19 years old
Projected salary: $7,839,960
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 3 (-)
NBA comparisons: Jason Williams, Rajon Rondo, Shaun Livingston
Agent: Raymond Brothers (Roc Nation)
4. Chicago: Patrick Williams
Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
Projected salary: $7,068,360
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 8 (+4)
NBA comparisons: Jayson Tatum, Rudy Gay, OG Anunoby
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher (Wasserman)
5. Cleveland: Isaac Okoro
Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
Projected salary: $6,400,920
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 9 (+4)
NBA comparisons: Jimmy Butler, Andre Iguodala, Justise Winslow
Agent: Adie von Gontard (Young Money APAA Sports)
6. Atlanta: Onyeka Okongwu
Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old
Projected salary: $5,813,640
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 6 (-)
NBA comparisons: Bam Adebayo, Tristan Thompson, Montrezl Harrell
Agent: Sam Goldfeder (Excel)
7. Detroit: Killian Hayes
Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
Projected salary: $5,307,120
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 10 (+3)
NBA comparisons: D’Angelo Russell, Goran Dragic
Agent: David Bauman (ISE)
8. New York: Obi Toppin
Forward, 6-foot-9, 22 years old
Projected salary: $4,862,040
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 5 (-3)
NBA comparisons: John Collins, Marvin Bagley, Kyle Kuzma
Agent: Austin Brown (CAA)
9. Washington: Deni Avdija
Forward, 6-foot-8, 19 years old
Projected salary: $4,469,160
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 4 (-5)
NBA comparisons: Hedo Turkoglu, Nicolas Batum, Mario Hezonja
Agent: Doug Neustadt (ProTalent)
10. Phoenix: Jalen Smith
Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old
Projected salary: $4,245,720
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 19 (+9)
NBA comparisons: Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher
Agent: Mike Kneisley
11. San Antonio: Devin Vassell
Wing, 6-foot-7, 20 years old
Projected salary: $4,033,440
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 11 (-)
NBA comparisons: Robert Covington, Danny Green, Mikal Bridges
Agent: Drew Morrison (CAA)
12. Sacramento: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard, 6-foot-5, 20 years old
Projected salary: $3,831,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 7 (-5)
NBA comparisons: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lonzo Ball, Monte Morris
Agent: Aaron Mintz (CAA)
13. New Orleans: Kira Lewis
Guard, 6-foot-3, 19 years old
Projected salary: $3,640,200
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 13 (-)
NBA comparisons: De’Aaron Fox, Darren Collison, Ish Smith
Agent: Aaron Turner (Verus)
14. Boston (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith
Wing, 6-foot-6, 21 years old
Projected salary: $3,458,400
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 14 (-)
NBA comparisons: Buddy Hield
Agent: Mike Lindeman (Excel)
15. Orlando: Cole Anthony
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
Projected salary: $3,285,120
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 20 (+5)
NBA comparisons: Collin Sexton, Austin Rivers
Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)
16. Detroit (from Portland): Isaiah Stewart
Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old
Projected salary: $3,121,080
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 26 (+10)
NBA comparisons: Zach Randolph, Derrick Favors
Agent: Drew Gross (Roc Nation)
17. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota): Aleksej Pokusevski
Forward, 7-foot, 18 years old
Projected salary: $2,964,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 18 (+1)
NBA comparisons: Toni Kukoc, Dragan Bender
Agent: Jason Ranne (Wasserman)
18. Dallas: Josh Green
Wing, 6-foot-6, 19 years old
Projected salary: $2,816,760
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 23 (+5)
NBA comparisons: Gary Harris, Hamidou Diallo
Agent: Aaron Mintz (CAA)
19. Detroit (from Brooklyn): Saddiq Bey
Wing, 6-foot-8, 21 years old
Projected salary: $2,689,920
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 12 (-7)
NBA comparisons: Khris Middleton, Cameron Johnson
Agent: James Dunleavy (Excel)
20. Miami: Precious Achiuwa
Big, 6-foot-9, 21 years old
Projected salary: $2,582,160
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 17 (-3)
NBA comparisons: Kenneth Faried, Nenê, Al-Farouq Aminu
Agent: Raymond Brothers (Roc Nation)
21. Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey
Guard, 6-foot-3, 20 years old
Projected salary: $2,478,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 16 (-5)
NBA comparisons: Lou Williams, Eric Bledsoe, Jarrett Jack
Agent: Rich Paul (Klutch)
22. Denver: Zeke Nnaji
Forward, 6-foot-11, 19 years old
Projected salary: $2,379,840
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 29 (+7)
Agent: Adam Pensack (Pensack Sports)
23. Minnesota (from New York): Leandro Bolmaro
Forward, 6-foot-7, 20 years old
Projected salary: $2,284,800
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 28 (+5)
NBA comparisons: Joe Ingles, Evan Turner
Agent: Igor Crespo (Xpheres Basketball)
24. Denver (from New Orleans): RJ Hampton
Guard, 6-foot-5, 19 years old
Projected salary: $2,193,480
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 15 (-9)
NBA comparisons: Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson, Dante Exum
Agent: Daniel Frank
25. New York (from Oklahoma City): Immanuel Quickley
Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old
Projected salary: $2,105,520
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 42 (+17)
Agent: Raymond Brothers (Roc Nation)
