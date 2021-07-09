NBA Draft prospect Cam Thomas: "I compare myself to Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and James Harden"

Thomas: My favorite moment was probably at LSU with us playing in the NCAA Tournament in March Madness. You always watch it on TV, and you always want to play in March Madness. That was a dream come true. My toughest moment would probably be at the Geico Nationals when I was with Oak Hill. I missed a game-winning shot in the corner while I was there.

It always motivated me to keep working on my game because I want to be in that situation, and the next time I want to make the shot. It’s always fueled me to stay in the gym and keep working because you always want to make shots and be in that position for your teammates to trust in you.