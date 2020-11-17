Who are the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the 2020 NBA draft?

Finding the next generation of basketball stars requires quite a bit of guesswork, a lot of luck, and is generally a massive gamble as well.

We looked at players who have the biggest difference between what their ceilings and floors can look like in the NBA. These are the prospects who have the potential to be borderline stars or not even end up in a rotation by the time their second contract comes up.

Teams with a surplus of picks over the next few years (e.g. Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans) or bottom-dwellers who need a home run swing to help change their fate (e.g. Charlotte Hornets) are more likely targeting such prospects.

Someone like Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, due to his size and shooting ability, has top-tier potential but has a career marred by injury. Others that may be drafted in the second-round or who become undrafted free agents (e.g. CSUN’s Lamine Diane) fit this bill. So, too, do prospects with unusual paths to the NBA (e.g. Jay Scrubb and Kenyon Martin Jr.) because their atypical routes make scouting a bit more complicated.

Rather than expanding this list to include a wide range of prospects with high ceilings and low floors, we focused on the top names in this class. Everyone including has a first-round grade by most teams and expert analysts.

Of course, all of these outcomes are conditional on the teams that draft them and the circumstances that surround them as they continue to develop. Still, this gives us a sense of who the boom-or-bust prospects might be.