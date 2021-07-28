HoopsHype exclusive interviews: Get to know the 2021 NBA draft class

HoopsHype aims to provide you the best coverage of the NBA draft. We went beyond the scouting reports, mock drafts and player rankings to give you an inside look at the human side of these top prospects.

We produced a series of exclusive, 1-on-1 conversations with dozens of the players projected to hear their names called on July 29. We have stories with prospects ranging from likely lottery picks to potential undrafted free agent sleepers.

With the big night on the horizon, familiarize yourself with in-depth looks at several players in the 2021 NBA draft class: