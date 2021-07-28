HoopsHype exclusive interviews: Get to know the 2021 NBA draft class

HoopsHype aims to provide you the best coverage of the NBA draft. We went beyond the scouting reports, mock drafts and player rankings to give you an inside look at the human side of these top prospects.
We produced a series of exclusive, 1-on-1 conversations with dozens of the players projected to hear their names called on July 29. We have stories with prospects ranging from likely lottery picks to potential undrafted free agent sleepers.
With the big night on the horizon, familiarize yourself with in-depth looks at several players in the 2021 NBA draft class:
Josh Giddey on player comparison: 'I’d probably say similar to Ben Simmons'
Projected NBA lottery pick Josh Giddey joined Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype podcast. The pair discuss Giddey’s time in the NBL, his scouting report, player comparisons and much more.
Chris Duarte: 'I’m a lottery pick, and I’m going to prove it'
Michael Scotto was joined by potential lottery pick Chris Duarte on the HoopsHype podcast. The two discussed how Duarte came over to the United States from the Dominican Republic, learned to speak English, and started playing basketball at 14, why he pulled out of the NBA draft combine, his long-term career goals, and more.
Trey Murphy: 'My ability to be a student of the game puts me over the top'
Virginia’s Trey Murphy recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how he has evolved from a 6-foot-3, two-star recruit coming out of high school to a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Murphy also discussed how he studies basketball as well as his interest in music, fashion and plenty more.
Cam Thomas: 'I compare myself to Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and James Harden'
Michael Scotto was joined by arguably the draft’s top scorer and a potential lottery pick, Cameron Thomas, out of LSU. The two discussed Thomas’ strengths and weaknesses, player comparisons, long-term career goals, and more.
Jaden Springer out to prove he has more than what he showed in college
Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer has an established case as one of the better young prospects in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. He recently told HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky that he is one of the most competitive people that he has ever been around.
Josh Primo: 'I’m going to continue to work. It’s all I know how to do'
Alabama’s Josh Primo recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss the NBA draft combine, his decision to stay in this class rather than return to college, and potentially playing for the Canadian national team down the road.
Tre Mann: 'I think I’m the best guard in the draft'
Projected first-round draft pick Tre Mann discussed his time at Florida, player comparisons, draft range, and career goals with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Mann also shared his thoughts on what the NCAA’s new policy on players benefiting from their likeness will mean for future prospects.
JT Thor: 'I think I’m going to be one of the best players in the world someday'
Auburn’s JT Thor, who measured with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach, is one of the biggest risers in recent mock drafts. The prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how his game will fare at the next level.
Herbert Jones: 'I don’t care about how many points I score, I just want to have a long career'
Alabama’s Herbert Jones recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how he dramatically improved his shooting, how football helped him play better basketball as well as earning Academic All-District honors.
David Johnson: 'Being outside of my comfort zone is where I find my comfort zone'
Louisville’s David Johnson took some time to catch up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss his recent performance at the NBA draft combine. He also touched on how he has been able to improve his game, what it’s like sharing a name with an NFL star and he even walked us through his interest in cars.
Austin Reaves: 'My whole story is going to be different from the others'
Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky over dinner in Newark, New Jersey to discuss his journey from a small town in Arkansas to someone now primed for professional basketball. Reaves also explained his game, told us about an interesting nickname and shared his ideal golfing crew.
Aaron Henry: ‘I feel underrated, but what else is new?'
Aaron Henry is heading into the NBA draft the same way he did entering college: underrated. He discussed how he developed a chip on his shoulder as an underrated recruit, how playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State prepared him for the NBA, player comparisons he received from teams, and much more with HoopsHype.
Luka Garza: 'People who criticize me give me a to-do list of stuff to work on'
Iowa’s Luka Garza recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how he has changed his game since college, what he will bring to an NBA team and the advantages of his underdog mentality. You can stream the video with Garza via YouTube below.
Dalano Banton: 'My feel for the game is what allows me to have fun'
Among all players 6-foot-9 or taller who played at least 55 percent of minutes for their team last season, per Bart Torvik, no player recorded a higher assist percentage (27.5 percent) than Dalano Banton did this past season. He recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky about his game.
NBA prospect Matt Mitchell: 'I’m that junkyard dog that gets it done'
San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, honored as the MWC Tournament MVP and he helped his squad make an appearance in March Madness, recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss where he fits in this draft class, what he learned at San Diego State and plenty more.
Jordan Schakel: 'I’m a winning player. I don’t accept losing'
San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss his biggest strengths and his work ethic. Schakel also touched on his interest in the UFC, growing up around Hollywood stardom and what he learned during a valuable pick-up run with Rico Hines.
JaQuori McLaughlin: 'I’m a confident player who can shoot from anywhere'
JaQuori McLaughlin, a sharpshooting guard from UC Santa Barbara, could be the next in the lineage of NBA players from the Pacific Northwest. The NBA prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss where he fits in this draft class, training with Isaiah Thomas and plenty more.
More from USA TODAY Sports Media Group
A tragic house fire hasn’t kept Bones Hyland from chasing his NBA dreams (FOR THE WIN)
Isaiah Todd: ‘I have a unique game and try to do a little bit of everything’ (ROOKIE WIRE)
Why NBA draft prospect Joe Wieskamp thinks he could be the next Duncan Robinson (FOR THE WIN)
NBA draft prospect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on why winning has followed him everywhere (FOR THE WIN)
‘He is a lottery talent’: Aaron Henry busy showcasing why he belongs (ROOKIE WIRE)
AJ Lawson: ‘Once I get that opportunity, I’m ready to shock the world’ (ROOKIE WIRE)
Sandro Mamukelashvili: ‘I want to go in hungry and prove what I got’ (ROOKIE WIRE)
Marcus Zegarowski: ‘I think I’m the best shooter in the draft’ (ROOKIE WIRE)
Javonte Smart: ‘I’m a worker and nobody can stop me from working’ (ROOKIE WIRE)
Micah Potter: ‘I am a completely different player than I was at Wisconsin’ (ROOKIE WIRE)
Podcast: Jalen Tate on NBA draft prep and his brother, Jae’Sean Tate (ROCKETS WIRE)
