HoopsHype exclusive interviews: Get to know the 2021 NBA draft class

HoopsHype aims to provide you the best coverage of the NBA draft. We went beyond the scouting reports, mock drafts and player rankings to give you an inside look at the human side of these top prospects.

We produced a series of exclusive, 1-on-1 conversations with dozens of the players projected to hear their names called on July 29. We have stories with prospects ranging from likely lottery picks to potential undrafted free agent sleepers.

With the big night on the horizon, familiarize yourself with in-depth looks at several players in the 2021 NBA draft class:

Josh Giddey on player comparison: 'I’d probably say similar to Ben Simmons'

Projected NBA lottery pick Josh Giddey joined Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype podcast. The pair discuss Giddey’s time in the NBL, his scouting report, player comparisons and much more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Josh Giddey on HoopsHype

Chris Duarte: 'I’m a lottery pick, and I’m going to prove it'

Michael Scotto was joined by potential lottery pick Chris Duarte on the HoopsHype podcast. The two discussed how Duarte came over to the United States from the Dominican Republic, learned to speak English, and started playing basketball at 14, why he pulled out of the NBA draft combine, his long-term career goals, and more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Duarte on HoopsHype

Trey Murphy: 'My ability to be a student of the game puts me over the top'

Virginia’s Trey Murphy recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how he has evolved from a 6-foot-3, two-star recruit coming out of high school to a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Murphy also discussed how he studies basketball as well as his interest in music, fashion and plenty more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Trey Murphy on HoopsHype

Cam Thomas: 'I compare myself to Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and James Harden'

Michael Scotto was joined by arguably the draft’s top scorer and a potential lottery pick, Cameron Thomas, out of LSU. The two discussed Thomas’ strengths and weaknesses, player comparisons, long-term career goals, and more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Cameron Thomas on HoopsHype

Jaden Springer out to prove he has more than what he showed in college

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer has an established case as one of the better young prospects in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. He recently told HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky that he is one of the most competitive people that he has ever been around.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jaden Springer on HoopsHype

Josh Primo: 'I’m going to continue to work. It’s all I know how to do'

Alabama’s Josh Primo recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss the NBA draft combine, his decision to stay in this class rather than return to college, and potentially playing for the Canadian national team down the road.

FULL INTERVIEW: Josh Primo on HoopsHype

Tre Mann: 'I think I’m the best guard in the draft'

Projected first-round draft pick Tre Mann discussed his time at Florida, player comparisons, draft range, and career goals with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Mann also shared his thoughts on what the NCAA’s new policy on players benefiting from their likeness will mean for future prospects.

FULL INTERVIEW: Tre Mann on HoopsHype

JT Thor: 'I think I’m going to be one of the best players in the world someday'

Auburn’s JT Thor, who measured with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach, is one of the biggest risers in recent mock drafts. The prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how his game will fare at the next level.

FULL INTERVIEW: JT Thor on HoopsHype

Herbert Jones: 'I don’t care about how many points I score, I just want to have a long career'

Alabama’s Herbert Jones recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how he dramatically improved his shooting, how football helped him play better basketball as well as earning Academic All-District honors.

FULL INTERVIEW: Herbert Jones on HoopsHype

David Johnson: 'Being outside of my comfort zone is where I find my comfort zone'

Louisville’s David Johnson took some time to catch up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss his recent performance at the NBA draft combine. He also touched on how he has been able to improve his game, what it’s like sharing a name with an NFL star and he even walked us through his interest in cars.

FULL INTERVIEW: David Johnson on HoopsHype

Austin Reaves: 'My whole story is going to be different from the others'

Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky over dinner in Newark, New Jersey to discuss his journey from a small town in Arkansas to someone now primed for professional basketball. Reaves also explained his game, told us about an interesting nickname and shared his ideal golfing crew.

FULL INTERVIEW: Austin Reaves on HoopsHype

Aaron Henry: ‘I feel underrated, but what else is new?'

Aaron Henry is heading into the NBA draft the same way he did entering college: underrated. He discussed how he developed a chip on his shoulder as an underrated recruit, how playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State prepared him for the NBA, player comparisons he received from teams, and much more with HoopsHype.

FULL INTERVIEW: Aaron Henry on HoopsHype

Luka Garza: 'People who criticize me give me a to-do list of stuff to work on'

Iowa’s Luka Garza recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss how he has changed his game since college, what he will bring to an NBA team and the advantages of his underdog mentality. You can stream the video with Garza via YouTube below.

FULL INTERVIEW: Luka Garza on HoopsHype

Dalano Banton: 'My feel for the game is what allows me to have fun'

Among all players 6-foot-9 or taller who played at least 55 percent of minutes for their team last season, per Bart Torvik, no player recorded a higher assist percentage (27.5 percent) than Dalano Banton did this past season. He recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky about his game.

FULL INTERVIEW: Dalano Banton on HoopsHype 

NBA prospect Matt Mitchell: 'I’m that junkyard dog that gets it done'

San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, honored as the MWC Tournament MVP and he helped his squad make an appearance in March Madness, recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss where he fits in this draft class, what he learned at San Diego State and plenty more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Matt Mitchell on HoopsHype

Jordan Schakel: 'I’m a winning player. I don’t accept losing'

San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss his biggest strengths and his work ethic. Schakel also touched on his interest in the UFC, growing up around Hollywood stardom and what he learned during a valuable pick-up run with Rico Hines.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jordan Schakel on HoopsHype

JaQuori McLaughlin: 'I’m a confident player who can shoot from anywhere'

JaQuori McLaughlin, a sharpshooting guard from UC Santa Barbara, could be the next in the lineage of NBA players from the Pacific Northwest. The NBA prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky to discuss where he fits in this draft class, training with Isaiah Thomas and plenty more.

FULL INTERVIEW: JaQuori McLaughlin on HoopsHype

