NBA draft prospect Jake LaRavia: 'I’m trying to put people on notice. They’ll find out soon enough'

Jake LaRavia has been one of the top rising prospects in this year’s draft and is currently ranked No. 28 overall in our HoopsHype LIVE aggregate mock draft.

After playing two seasons at Indiana State, LaRavia transferred to Wake Forest and had an efficient all-around season leading to an All-ACC Second Team selection. LaRavia’s versatility as a shooter (56 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range), rebounding (6.6 boards per game), passing (3.7 assists per game), and defense (1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game) have intrigued NBA talent evaluators.

“LaRavia knows how to play and can make plays for himself or teammates,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s a good athlete that is a hybrid forward and eventually can be a stretch forward.”

“LaRavia is well rounded, is a high IQ player, and is a better athlete than you’d think,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s fundamentally sound.”

With the draft one week away, LaRavia has a few more workouts with teams in the 20s range. Following his most recent workout, LaRavia explained to HoopsHype how he decided to stay in the draft after initially believing he’d only test the waters, how he will contribute to an NBA team next season, and much more in a phone interview.