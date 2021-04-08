NBA draft prospect Josh Giddey on player comparison: 'I’d probably say similar to Ben Simmons'

Giddey: I always play with a lot of confidence. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I had a really good offseason. That was the big thing for me because I was really skinny when I first signed the contract with the 36ers. I knew it was something I had to address. I had a really good offseason where I put on a good 10-12 kilos and bulked up.

When our import point guard arrived, I came off the bench for him. A few games in, things didn’t really work out for him and he left. That’s when the doors really opened up for me. The coach kind of handed the keys to me and said this is your team and you’re going to be the point guard. Ever since that day, I think I’ve taken the opportunity with both hands and ran away with it.