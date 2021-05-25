NBA prospect Matt Mitchell: 'I’m that junkyard dog that gets it done'

Matt Mitchell, a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing from San Diego State, projects as one of the best potential sleepers in the 2021 NBA draft.

Mitchell won the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year behind 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2020-21. He had the second-best steal percentage in the conference and he earned MWC First-Team All-Defense consideration. Mitchell was honored as the MWC Tournament MVP and he helped his squad make an appearance in March Madness.

The NBA prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype to discuss where he fits in this draft class, what he learned at San Diego State and plenty more.

Please note this interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity.