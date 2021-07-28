NBA draft prospect Aaron Henry: ‘I feel underrated, but what else is new?'

Henry: My strengths are being able to guard multiple positions and understanding that I’m a team-first guy. I’m as better of a teammate and person as I am a player, for sure. Understanding the versatility I bring to the game. There’s nothing a coach can’t call on me to do. I can go out there and get us points. I can get another guy a shot. I can defend the best player. I can get us into something. It’s literally whatever the coach calls on me to do and developing into that wherever I’m at. I’m not going to have all the answers on day one, but just to start there and understand, I’m going to hang my hat on defense.

I’m continuing to work on my shooting. I wouldn’t even call that a weakness, honestly. It’s just something I have to continue to get better at just like I have to work on my dribbling game and become a better film watcher. People don’t understand what goes into that. Shooting for sure because that’s such a premium these days. I’m not going to act like I’m Stephen Curry, but I’m not Shaquille O’Neal either. I’ll say that.