The prospects who were the biggest overall risers in the 2021 draft

Aggregate Mock Draft rank: 18

Actual draft position: 10

Ziaire Williams was a projected lottery pick heading into the season so this didn’t exactly come from left field. He was a high school star alongside the likes of Bronny James at Sierra Canyon and he was an AAU standout for the Oakland Soldiers.

But the year couldn’t have gone worse for Williams during his time at Stanford. He lost several family members to COVID-19. His team was not able to practice or play at their home facility to pandemic-related restrictions. He was essentially living fully in hotels for the first few months of the season and there was no sense of normalcy.

The freshman was also dealing with a knee injury, playing several games with a cumbersome brace that impeded his movement. During his one-and-done campaign, he was never able to put his best foot forward.

“As a young man, going through all that adversity, those trials and tribulations are only going to make me stronger,” Williams told HoopsHype on the night of the draft. “I was at the bottom but it can only start to go up from here. I didn’t necessarily get everything I wanted but I got everything I needed.”

He was able to explain all of those extenuating circumstances to NBA teams during the pre-draft process. He was also lucky enough to tell them that he had actually grown since high school and now measured at just a quarter-inch shy of 6-foot-10 at the combine.

That’s particularly attractive because Williams is someone who plays on-ball, not as much in the frontcourt, but was still taller than some of the big men in the class including Moses Wright and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

When you’re that tall and you can hit a pull-up jumper and you can handle ball screens, you’re someone who is going to be considered in the lottery.