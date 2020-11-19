The players most likely to outperform their 2020 NBA draft position

Guard, 19 years old, 8.8 points, 3.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg

Among the first-rounders selected in the 2020 NBA draft, Hampton likely has the best chance at exceeding his overall draft position.

We can look at the success that he had before going to Australia’s NBL Rising Stars program. RSCI compiles rankings from publications like ESPN as well as 247 Sports and Rivals. Coming out of high school, RJ Hampton was ranked at No. 7 overall. He was considered one of the most athletic players in the country, bragging electrifying speed and vertical pop.

The 19-year-old combo guard is a fascinating fit for the Denver Nuggets. After selecting Bol Bol (No. 6) and Michael Porter Jr. (No. 2) in the previous two drafts, this marks the third year in a row that Denver has drafted a Top 10 high school player without having to use a Top 10 pick on any of them.

Before he surrendered his collegiate eligibility to play overseas, Hampton registered 28.8 points per game for Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2019, per Open Look Analytics, and six assists per game on the UA Association circuit in 2018.

Already bragging professional experience, which will reduce the learning curve coming into the NBA, Hampton has reportedly made very significant improvements to his jump shot while working with two-time NBA champion Mike Miller.

Meanwhile, there are several other reasons to think that Hampton could be a great value pick for Denver. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton has a statistical model that projects value over the player’s first five NBA seasons. Hampton finished No. 8 overall, which was ahead of lottery picks James Wiseman, Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Killian Hayes, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith, Kira Lewis Jr. and Aaron Nesmith,

Another model from ESPN’s Paul Sabin suggests that Hampton has an 11.9 percent chance of eventually becoming an NBA All-Star, which was the sixteenth-best overall score among all prospects in the class.

There is certainly a lot to like about Hampton for someone who was not selected in the lottery. He will fit in well the chip-on-his-shoulder mentality that Denver has built with Porter and Bol.

