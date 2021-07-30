Live tracker: Here is where the top undrafted free agents have signed

USA Today Sports

Free Agency

July 30, 2021

By |

The 2021 NBA draft has come and gone but the draft cycle still continues for a bit longer as the undrafted free agents find their new homes.

While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.

Some notable names, including Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi and G League Ignite’s Daishen Nix, will join the fraternity of undrafted basketball players who hope to still make a name for themselves in the NBA.

Here is where the best remaining prospects have landed so far, according to reports:

Joel Ayayi

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-5, 21.4 years old (Gonzaga)

DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Two-way)

Aaron Henry

Wing, 6-6, 21.9 years old (Michigan State)

DESTINATION: Philadelphia 76ers (Two-way)

Daishen Nix

Guard, 6-5, 19.5 years old (Ignite)

DESTINATION: TBD

Vrenz Bleijenbergh

Wing, 6-10, 20.8 years old (Antwerp – Belgium)

DESTINATION: TBD

Austin Reaves

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Guard, 6-5, 23.2 years old (Oklahoma)

DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Two-way)

Justin Champagnie

Wing, 6-6, 20.1 years old (Pittsburgh)

DESTINATION: Toronto Raptors (Two-way)

Matthew Hurt

Wing, 6-9, 21.3 years old (Duke)

DESTINATION: TBD

Sam Hauser

Wing, 6-8, 23.6 years old (Virginia)

DESTINATION: Boston Celtics (Two-way)

McKinley Wright IV

Guard, 6-0, 22.8 years old (Colorado)

DESTINATION: Minnesota Timberwolves (Two-way)

DJ Steward

Guard, 6-2, 19.8 years old (Duke)

DESTINATION: Sacramento Kings (Training Camp)

David Duke Jr.

Guard, 6-5, 21.8 years old (Providence)

DESTINATION: Brooklyn Nets

Moses Wright

Big, 6-9, 22.6 years old (Georgia Tech)

DESTINATION: TBD

AJ Lawson

Feb 5, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard AJ Lawson (00) shoots during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, 6-6, 21 years old (South Carolina)

DESTINATION: Miami Heat

Yves Pons

Wing, 6-6, 22.2 years old (Tennessee) 

DESTINATION: Memphis Grizzlies

Trendon Watford

Wing, 6-9, 20.7 years old (LSU)

DESTINATION: Portland Trail Blazers (Two-way)

EJ Onu

Big, 6-11, 22 years old (Shawnee State – Ohio)

DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks (Training Camp)

Chris Smith

Wing, 6-8, 21.6 years old (UCLA)

DESTINATION: Detroit Pistons (Two-way)

Jay Huff

Big, 7-1, 23.9 years old (Virginia)

DESTINATION: Washington Wizards (Exhibit 10)

Duane Washington Jr.

Guard, 6-3, 21.3 years old (Ohio State)

DESTINATION: Indiana Pacers (Two-way)

Aamir Simms

Big, 6-8, 22.4 years old (Clemson)

DESTINATION: TBD

John Petty Jr.

Wing, 6-5, 22.7 years old (Alabama)

DESTINATION: TBD

Jose Alvarado

 

Guard, 6-0, 23.3 years old (Georgia Tech)

DESTINATION: New Orleans Pelicans (Two-way)

Matt Mitchell

Wing, 6-6, 22.4 years old (San Diego State)

DESTINATION: San Antonio Spurs (Summer League)

DJ Carton

Guard, 6-2, 21 years old (Marquette)

DESTINATION: Charlotte Hornets (Exhibit 10)

Derrick Alston Jr.

Wing, 6-9, 23.9 years old (Boise State)

DESTINATION: TBD

JaQuori McLaughlin

Guard, 6-4, 23.5 years old (UCSB)

DESTINATION: Golden State Warriors

Jordan Schakel

Wing, 6-6, 23.1 years old (San Diego State)

DESTINATION: Golden State Warriors

Carlik Jones

Guard, 6-1, 23.6 years old (Louisville)

DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks

Romeo Weems

Wing, 6-7, 20.1 years old (DePaul)

DESTINATION: Memphis Grizzlies (Exhibit 10)

Chaundee Brown

Wing, 6-5, 22.7 years old (Michigan)

DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Exhibit 10)

Mitch Ballock

Wing, 6-5, 23.1 years old (Creighton)

DESTINATION: TBD

Marcus Garrett

Guard, 6-5, 22.7 years old (Kansas)

DESTINATION: TBD

Dejon Jarreau

Wing, 6-5, 23.5 years old (Houston)

DESTINATION: Miami Heat

DJ Stewart Jr.

Wing, 6-6, 22 years old (Mississippi State)

DESTINATION: Miami Heat

MaCio Teague

Guard, 6-3, 24.1 years old (Baylor)

DESTINATION: Utah Jazz (Exhibit 10)

Feron Hunt

Wing, 6-8, 22.1 years old (SMU)

DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Miller

Guard, 6-0, 22.7 years old (UNCG)

DESTINATION: Minnesota Timberwolves

Eugene Omoruyi

Wing, 6-6, 24.5 years old (Oregon)

DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks

Matt Coleman III

Guard, 6-2, 23.5 years old (Texas)

DESTINATION: Sacramento Kings (Training Camp)

Alan Griffin

Wing, 6-5, 21.3 years old (Syracuse)

DESTINATION: TBD

RJ Nembhard

Wing, 6-5, 22.4 years old (TCU)

DESTINATION: Miami Heat

MJ Walker

Wing, 6-5, 23.3 years old (Florida State)

DESTINATION: TBD

Dru Smith

6-3, 23.6 years old (Missouri)

DESTINATION: TBD

Javonte Smart

Guard, 6-4, 22.2 years old (LSU)

DESTINATION: Miami Heat

Mac McClung

Guard, 6-2, 21.6 years old (Texas Tech)

DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Training Camp)

Ethan Thompson

Wing, 6-5, 22.2 years old (Oregon State)

DESTINATION: Chicago Bulls (Exhibit 10)

Jalen Crutcher

Guard, 6-1, 22 years old (Dayton)

DESTINATION: TBD

Damien Jefferson

Wing, 6-5, 23.8 years old (Creighton)

DESTINATION: TBD

Colbey Ross

Guard, 6-1, 22.8 years old (Pepperdine)

DESTINATION: TBD

Mark Vital

Wing, 6-5, 23.7 years old (Baylor)

DESTINATION: TBD

Terry Taylor

6-5, 21.8 years old (Austin Peay)

DESTINATION: Indiana Pacers (Training Camp)

Javion Hamlet

6-4, 23.3 years old (North Texas)

DESTINATION: TBD

Derek Culver

Big, 6-10, 23.2 years old (West Virginia)

DESTINATION: TBD

Micah Potter

Big, 6-10, 23.3 years old (Wisconsin)

DESTINATION: Miami Heat (Exhibit 10)

Olivier Sarr

Big, 7-0, 22.4 years old (Kentucky)

DESTINATION: TBD

LJ Figueroa

Wing, 6-6, 23.3 years old (Oregon)

DESTINATION: TBD

Anthony Tarke

6-6, 23.2 years old (Coppin State)

DESTINATION: Detroit Pistons

Devontae Shuler

6-2, 23.5 years old (Ole Miss)

DESTINATION: TBD

Jordan Goodwin

Guard, 6-3, 22.8 years old (Saint Louis)

DESTINATION: Washington Wizards (Exhibit 10)

