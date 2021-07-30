Live tracker: Here is where the top undrafted free agents have signed

The 2021 NBA draft has come and gone but the draft cycle still continues for a bit longer as the undrafted free agents find their new homes.
While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
Some notable names, including Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi and G League Ignite’s Daishen Nix, will join the fraternity of undrafted basketball players who hope to still make a name for themselves in the NBA.
Here is where the best remaining prospects have landed so far, according to reports:
Joel Ayayi
Guard, 6-5, 21.4 years old (Gonzaga)
DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Two-way)
Aaron Henry
Wing, 6-6, 21.9 years old (Michigan State)
DESTINATION: Philadelphia 76ers (Two-way)
Daishen Nix
Guard, 6-5, 19.5 years old (Ignite)
DESTINATION: TBD
Vrenz Bleijenbergh
Wing, 6-10, 20.8 years old (Antwerp – Belgium)
DESTINATION: TBD
Austin Reaves
Guard, 6-5, 23.2 years old (Oklahoma)
DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Two-way)
Justin Champagnie
Wing, 6-6, 20.1 years old (Pittsburgh)
DESTINATION: Toronto Raptors (Two-way)
Matthew Hurt
Wing, 6-9, 21.3 years old (Duke)
DESTINATION: TBD
Sam Hauser
Wing, 6-8, 23.6 years old (Virginia)
DESTINATION: Boston Celtics (Two-way)
McKinley Wright IV
Guard, 6-0, 22.8 years old (Colorado)
DESTINATION: Minnesota Timberwolves (Two-way)
DJ Steward
Guard, 6-2, 19.8 years old (Duke)
DESTINATION: Sacramento Kings (Training Camp)
David Duke Jr.
Guard, 6-5, 21.8 years old (Providence)
DESTINATION: Brooklyn Nets
Moses Wright
Big, 6-9, 22.6 years old (Georgia Tech)
DESTINATION: TBD
AJ Lawson
Guard, 6-6, 21 years old (South Carolina)
DESTINATION: Miami Heat
Yves Pons
Wing, 6-6, 22.2 years old (Tennessee)
DESTINATION: Memphis Grizzlies
Trendon Watford
Wing, 6-9, 20.7 years old (LSU)
DESTINATION: Portland Trail Blazers (Two-way)
EJ Onu
Big, 6-11, 22 years old (Shawnee State – Ohio)
DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks (Training Camp)
Chris Smith
Wing, 6-8, 21.6 years old (UCLA)
DESTINATION: Detroit Pistons (Two-way)
Jay Huff
Big, 7-1, 23.9 years old (Virginia)
DESTINATION: Washington Wizards (Exhibit 10)
Duane Washington Jr.
Guard, 6-3, 21.3 years old (Ohio State)
DESTINATION: Indiana Pacers (Two-way)
Aamir Simms
Big, 6-8, 22.4 years old (Clemson)
DESTINATION: TBD
John Petty Jr.
Wing, 6-5, 22.7 years old (Alabama)
DESTINATION: TBD
Jose Alvarado
Guard, 6-0, 23.3 years old (Georgia Tech)
DESTINATION: New Orleans Pelicans (Two-way)
Matt Mitchell
Wing, 6-6, 22.4 years old (San Diego State)
DESTINATION: San Antonio Spurs (Summer League)
DJ Carton
Guard, 6-2, 21 years old (Marquette)
DESTINATION: Charlotte Hornets (Exhibit 10)
Derrick Alston Jr.
Wing, 6-9, 23.9 years old (Boise State)
DESTINATION: TBD
JaQuori McLaughlin
Guard, 6-4, 23.5 years old (UCSB)
DESTINATION: Golden State Warriors
Jordan Schakel
Wing, 6-6, 23.1 years old (San Diego State)
DESTINATION: Golden State Warriors
Carlik Jones
Guard, 6-1, 23.6 years old (Louisville)
DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks
Romeo Weems
Wing, 6-7, 20.1 years old (DePaul)
DESTINATION: Memphis Grizzlies (Exhibit 10)
Chaundee Brown
Wing, 6-5, 22.7 years old (Michigan)
DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Exhibit 10)
Mitch Ballock
Wing, 6-5, 23.1 years old (Creighton)
DESTINATION: TBD
Marcus Garrett
Guard, 6-5, 22.7 years old (Kansas)
DESTINATION: TBD
Dejon Jarreau
Wing, 6-5, 23.5 years old (Houston)
DESTINATION: Miami Heat
DJ Stewart Jr.
Wing, 6-6, 22 years old (Mississippi State)
DESTINATION: Miami Heat
MaCio Teague
Guard, 6-3, 24.1 years old (Baylor)
DESTINATION: Utah Jazz (Exhibit 10)
Feron Hunt
Wing, 6-8, 22.1 years old (SMU)
DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks
Isaiah Miller
Guard, 6-0, 22.7 years old (UNCG)
DESTINATION: Minnesota Timberwolves
Eugene Omoruyi
Wing, 6-6, 24.5 years old (Oregon)
DESTINATION: Dallas Mavericks
Matt Coleman III
Guard, 6-2, 23.5 years old (Texas)
DESTINATION: Sacramento Kings (Training Camp)
Alan Griffin
Wing, 6-5, 21.3 years old (Syracuse)
DESTINATION: TBD
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-5, 22.4 years old (TCU)
DESTINATION: Miami Heat
MJ Walker
Wing, 6-5, 23.3 years old (Florida State)
DESTINATION: TBD
Dru Smith
6-3, 23.6 years old (Missouri)
DESTINATION: TBD
Javonte Smart
Guard, 6-4, 22.2 years old (LSU)
DESTINATION: Miami Heat
Mac McClung
Guard, 6-2, 21.6 years old (Texas Tech)
DESTINATION: Los Angeles Lakers (Training Camp)
Ethan Thompson
Wing, 6-5, 22.2 years old (Oregon State)
DESTINATION: Chicago Bulls (Exhibit 10)
Jalen Crutcher
Guard, 6-1, 22 years old (Dayton)
DESTINATION: TBD
Damien Jefferson
Wing, 6-5, 23.8 years old (Creighton)
DESTINATION: TBD
Colbey Ross
Guard, 6-1, 22.8 years old (Pepperdine)
DESTINATION: TBD
Mark Vital
Wing, 6-5, 23.7 years old (Baylor)
DESTINATION: TBD
Terry Taylor
6-5, 21.8 years old (Austin Peay)
DESTINATION: Indiana Pacers (Training Camp)
Javion Hamlet
6-4, 23.3 years old (North Texas)
DESTINATION: TBD
Derek Culver
Big, 6-10, 23.2 years old (West Virginia)
DESTINATION: TBD
Micah Potter
Big, 6-10, 23.3 years old (Wisconsin)
DESTINATION: Miami Heat (Exhibit 10)
Olivier Sarr
Big, 7-0, 22.4 years old (Kentucky)
DESTINATION: TBD
LJ Figueroa
Wing, 6-6, 23.3 years old (Oregon)
DESTINATION: TBD
Anthony Tarke
6-6, 23.2 years old (Coppin State)
DESTINATION: Detroit Pistons
Devontae Shuler
6-2, 23.5 years old (Ole Miss)
DESTINATION: TBD
Jordan Goodwin
Guard, 6-3, 22.8 years old (Saint Louis)
DESTINATION: Washington Wizards (Exhibit 10)
