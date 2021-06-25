NBA draft: Teams who could trade their picks and rising prospects with Michael Scotto and Bryan Kalbrosky

Kalbrosky: I think the No. 1 name that’s come up is Scottie Barnes. People are getting really excited about his unique size and athleticism. I think that he was seen as a notch below the top five guys before the combine. I think he’s kind of solidified himself in that same tier with a 6-foot-7 height and a 7-foot-3 wingspan, as well as one of the best shuttle runs among all participants. He’s a great playmaker and on-ball defender who is versatile and switchable. He can play almost any position on the court. If his shooting comes along, he’s going to be a special guy to watch for sure.

Another guy who’s really risen for a lot of people is Jericho Sims out of Texas. One scout I spoke with said he’s pretty sure that he’d bet anything Sims gets drafted based on what he saw from him in a team workout. Now that he’s had the combine workouts to show his athleticism, it became even more apparent. He had a 44.5-inch vertical. He’s also one of the faster guys out there with a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

I think Scottie Lewis is somebody worth watching as well. He changed my mind a lot during the combine so far. He had a 42-inch vertical leap that was among the best among all participants outside of Jericho Sims and Keon Johnson. He also had the best mark at the three-quarter court sprint and the fastest lane agility time. With his unique length as well, he’s somebody, who I think, with a 7-foot wingspan, can guard multiple positions and is a great defensive playmaker in a similar mold to Marcus Smart and De’Anthony Melton.

The last guy is Joe Wieskamp out of Iowa. He was a little bit behind the scenes, almost playing alongside Luka Garza, who was the consensus college player of the year. I think he’s done a lot to help himself during the combine so far, especially in the eyes of scouts who notice that he’s not only a 40-plus percent three-point shooter in college but surprisingly athletic. He is somebody who finished in the 97th percentile off the catch, shooting three-pointers last season but also had a 42-inch maximum vertical.

Across the board, there are some guys changing their bodies a little bit that are raising some eyebrows. Luka Garza and Daishen Nix of the G League Ignite program both come to mind in that sense.

