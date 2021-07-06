Did he stay or did he go? Tracking the biggest NBA draft decisions

All prospects who declared early entry for the 2021 NBA draft without foregoing their collegiate eligibility had until July 7 to withdraw.
While the official date from the league is not actually until July 19, the NCAA has mandated the deadline of July 7 for players who wish to play college basketball next season.
Prospects who declared as early entry candidates but were just “testing the waters” often opt to return to the collegiate ranks so as to improve their draft stock for the subsequent year instead. But there are several reasons why a player might be even more willing to return to college for another campaign than usual.
For example, seniors have the option to use another year of eligibility because of the massive impact of COVID-19. Others may be interested in playing another year of college in front of fans after last season was met with many restrictions.
Meanwhile, all NCAA athletes also now have the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) for the first time. This offers an avenue to collect some money while still in college without needing to fully commit to turning pro.
Here are the latest updates about who is still testing the waters, who will be turning pro and who will be returning to the NCAA.
Undecided
Marcus Bagley
Wing, 6-8, 19.8 years old (Arizona State)
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Wing, 6-6, 20 years old (Texas Tech)
Johnny Juzang
Wing, 6-6, 20.4 years old (UCLA)
Max Abmas
Guard, 6-1, 20.3 years old (Oral Roberts)
Santi Aldama
Wing, 6-11, 20.5 years old (Loyola – Maryland)
Jason Preston
Guard, 6-4, 22 years old (Ohio)
Jose Alvarado
Guard, 6-0, 23.3 years old (Georgia Tech)
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Guard, 6-1, 19.7 years old (Vanderbilt)
Kendric Davis
Guard, 5-11, 22.2 years old (SMU)
Isaiah Mobley
Big, 6-10, 20.8 years old (USC)
Tyson Etienne
Guard, 6-2, 21.9 years old (Wichita State)
Makur Maker
Big, 6-11, 20.7 years old (Howard)
Steffon Mitchell
Wing, 6-8, 23.6 years old (Boston College)
Remaining in draft
Isaiah Jackson
Big, 6-10, 19.5 years old (Kentucky)
Miles McBride
Guard, 6-2, 20.9 years old (West Virginia)
Trey Murphy III
Wing, 6-9, 21.1 years old (Virginia)
Kessler Edwards
Wing, 6-8, 22 years old (Pepperdine)
JT Thor
Big, 6-10, 18.9 years old (Auburn)
Joshua Primo
Guard, 6-6, 18.6 years old (Alabama)
Joe Wieskamp
Wing, 6-6, 21.9 years old (Iowa)
Jericho Sims
Big, 6-10, 22.8 years old (Texas)
EJ Onu
Big, 6-11, 22 years old (Shawnee State – Ohio)
Chris Smith
Wing, 6-8, 21.6 years old (UCLA)
Aaron Wiggins
Wing, 6-6, 22.6 years old (Maryland)
RJ Nembhard
Wing, 6-5, 22.4 years old (TCU)
D.J. Stewart Jr.
Wing, 6-6, 22 years old (Mississippi State)
Alan Griffin
Wing, 6-5, 21.3 years old (Syracuse)
Carlik Jones
Guard, 6-1, 23.6 years old (Louisville)
Dalano Banton
Guard, 6-9, 21.7 years old (Nebraska)
Duane Washington Jr.
Guard, 6-3, 21.3 years old (Ohio State)
Back to school
Matthew Mayer (Baylor)
Julian Champagnie (St. John’s)
Jordan Hall (St. Joseph’s)
Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)
Jalen Wilson (Kansas)
Kofi Cockburn (Illinois → TBD)
Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)
Isaiah Wong (Miami)
Dawson Garcia (Marquette → TBD)
Darius Days (LSU)
Moussa Cisse (Memphis → TBD)
Marcus Carr (Minnesota → TBD)
Armando Bacot (North Carolina)
Colin Castleton (Florida)
Trevion Williams (Purdue)
Michael Devoe (Georgia Tech)
Jaden Shackelford (Alabama → TBD)
Orlando Robinson (Fresno State)
Remy Martin (Arizona State → Kansas)
Courtney Ramey (Texas)
Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech)
Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse → Oregon)
De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma → Oregon)
Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
Kevin Obanor (Oral Roberts → TBD)
Warith Alatishe (Oregon State)
Jacob Young (Rutgers → Oregon)
DeVante´ Jones (Coastal Carolina → Michigan)
Bryce Hamilton (UNLV)
Eric Ayala (Maryland)
Jeenathan Williams (Buffalo)
Kevin Samuel (TCU → FGCU)
Josh Mballa (Buffalo)
Justin Bean (Utah State)
Darius Perry (UCF)
DJ Burns (Winthrop)
Kameron Langley (North Carolina A&T)
Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina)
Keyshawn Bryant (South Carolina)
Alex Morales (Wagner)
Izaiah Brockington (Penn State)
Christiaan Jones (Stetson)
Ronaldo Segu (Buffalo)
Davion Mintz (Kentucky)
Kameron McGusty (Miami)
Clyde Trapp (Clemson)
Latrell Jones (Portland)
