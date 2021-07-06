Did he stay or did he go? Tracking the biggest NBA draft decisions

USA Today Sports

All prospects who declared early entry for the 2021 NBA draft without foregoing their collegiate eligibility had until July 7 to withdraw.

While the official date from the league is not actually until July 19, the NCAA has mandated the deadline of July 7 for players who wish to play college basketball next season.

Prospects who declared as early entry candidates but were just “testing the waters” often opt to return to the collegiate ranks so as to improve their draft stock for the subsequent year instead. But there are several reasons why a player might be even more willing to return to college for another campaign than usual.

For example, seniors have the option to use another year of eligibility because of the massive impact of COVID-19. Others may be interested in playing another year of college in front of fans after last season was met with many restrictions.

Meanwhile, all NCAA athletes also now have the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) for the first time. This offers an avenue to collect some money while still in college without needing to fully commit to turning pro.

Here are the latest updates about who is still testing the waters, who will be turning pro and who will be returning to the NCAA.

Undecided

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Bagley

Wing, 6-8, 19.8 years old (Arizona State) 

 

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Wing, 6-6, 20 years old (Texas Tech) 

 

Johnny Juzang

Wing, 6-6, 20.4 years old (UCLA) 

 

Max Abmas

Guard, 6-1, 20.3 years old (Oral Roberts) 

 

Santi Aldama

Wing, 6-11, 20.5 years old (Loyola – Maryland) 

 

Jason Preston

Guard, 6-4, 22 years old (Ohio) 

 

Jose Alvarado

Guard, 6-0, 23.3 years old (Georgia Tech) 

 

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Guard, 6-1, 19.7 years old (Vanderbilt) 

 

Kendric Davis

Guard, 5-11, 22.2 years old (SMU) 

 

Isaiah Mobley

Big, 6-10, 20.8 years old (USC) 

 

Tyson Etienne

Guard, 6-2, 21.9 years old (Wichita State) 

 

Makur Maker

Big, 6-11, 20.7 years old (Howard) 

 

Steffon Mitchell

Wing, 6-8, 23.6 years old (Boston College)

Remaining in draft

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Jackson

Big, 6-10, 19.5 years old (Kentucky) 

 

Miles McBride

Guard, 6-2, 20.9 years old (West Virginia) 

 

Trey Murphy III

Wing, 6-9, 21.1 years old (Virginia) 

 

Kessler Edwards

Wing, 6-8, 22 years old (Pepperdine) 

 

JT Thor

Big, 6-10, 18.9 years old (Auburn) 

 

Joshua Primo

Guard, 6-6, 18.6 years old (Alabama) 

 

Joe Wieskamp

Wing, 6-6, 21.9 years old (Iowa) 

 

Jericho Sims

Big, 6-10, 22.8 years old (Texas) 

 

EJ Onu

Big, 6-11, 22 years old (Shawnee State – Ohio) 

 

Chris Smith

Wing, 6-8, 21.6 years old (UCLA) 

 

Aaron Wiggins

Wing, 6-6, 22.6 years old (Maryland) 

 

RJ Nembhard

Wing, 6-5, 22.4 years old (TCU) 

 

D.J. Stewart Jr.

Wing, 6-6, 22 years old (Mississippi State) 

 

Alan Griffin

Wing, 6-5, 21.3 years old (Syracuse) 

 

Carlik Jones

Guard, 6-1, 23.6 years old (Louisville) 

 

Dalano Banton

Guard, 6-9, 21.7 years old (Nebraska) 

 

Duane Washington Jr.

Guard, 6-3, 21.3 years old (Ohio State)

Back to school

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Matthew Mayer (Baylor) 

Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) 

Jordan Hall (St. Joseph’s) 

Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) 

Jalen Wilson (Kansas) 

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois → TBD) 

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

E.J. Liddell (Ohio State) 

Isaiah Wong (Miami) 

Dawson Garcia (Marquette → TBD) 

Darius Days (LSU) 

Moussa Cisse (Memphis → TBD) 

Marcus Carr (Minnesota → TBD) 

Armando Bacot (North Carolina) 

Colin Castleton (Florida)  

Trevion Williams (Purdue) 

Michael Devoe (Georgia Tech) 

Jaden Shackelford (Alabama → TBD) 

Orlando Robinson (Fresno State) 

Remy Martin (Arizona State → Kansas) 

Courtney Ramey (Texas) 

Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech)

Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse → Oregon) 

De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma → Oregon) 

Taz Sherman (West Virginia) 

Kevin Obanor (Oral Roberts → TBD) 

Warith Alatishe (Oregon State) 

Jacob Young (Rutgers → Oregon) 

DeVante´ Jones (Coastal Carolina → Michigan) 

Bryce Hamilton (UNLV) 

Eric Ayala (Maryland) 

Jeenathan Williams (Buffalo) 

Kevin Samuel (TCU → FGCU) 

Josh Mballa (Buffalo) 

Justin Bean (Utah State) 

Darius Perry (UCF) 

DJ Burns (Winthrop) 

Kameron Langley (North Carolina A&T) 

Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina) 

Keyshawn Bryant (South Carolina) 

Alex Morales (Wagner) 

Izaiah Brockington (Penn State) 

Christiaan Jones (Stetson) 

Ronaldo Segu (Buffalo) 

Davion Mintz (Kentucky) 

Kameron McGusty (Miami) 

Clyde Trapp (Clemson) 

Latrell Jones (Portland)

