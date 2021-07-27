NBA intel: Draft pick trade rumors, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Gary Trent Jr. and more

Montrezl Harrell’s decision on his $9.7 million player option is considered a genuine “50-50” either way at this stage, multiple league sources told HoopsHype.

Harrell could exercise his player option and be traded. The Lakers and Kings have discussed a deal centered on Kyle Kuzma and Buddy Hield, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. Multiple league sources told HoopsHype that Harrell and the Lakers’ 22nd overall pick were also discussed in variations of the trade talks centered around Kuzma and Hield.

Harrell’s insertion into trade talks with the Kings is noteworthy as Richaun Holmes enters unrestricted free agency this summer. As noted on the HoopsHype podcast, there are four teams to keep an eye on for Holmes in free agency, including the Kings, who have his Early Bird Rights, the Dallas Mavericks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Toronto Raptors.

Kuzma and the Lakers’ 22nd pick was also discussed with the Pacers. The talks centered around acquiring the 13th overall pick from Indiana and needed salary filler but was turned down, HoopsHype has learned.