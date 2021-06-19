NBA draft workout tracker: Where are prospects going?

Much like a job interview, pre-draft workouts are an incredibly important part of the process with prospects displaying their skills in front of teams.
They are not the end-all, be-all as there are occasionally stories about guys who bombed in a workout and yet were still selected based on their previous body of work. But this is a fantastic opportunity for prospects to separate themselves either through impressive physical measurements, dominating during a scrimmage or interviewing well with scouts.
Workouts were especially limited last year, for obvious reasons, but we’re closer to a normal pre-draft process with hundreds taking place in the next few weeks.
If a prospect gets a workout with a team, it is at least somewhat of a sign that the organization is interested. Multiple workouts could be tipping their hand that they mean serious business.
As such, for clarity and tracking purposes, we are compiling all the known ones via media reports or HoopsHype sources.
(The AMD column displays the ranking of a prospect in our latest Aggregate Mock Draft).
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
No known workouts scheduled
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
No known workouts scheduled.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
No known workouts scheduled.
Denver Nuggets
No known workouts scheduled.
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
No known workouts scheduled.
Los Angeles Clippers
No known workouts scheduled.
Los Angeles Lakers
No known workouts scheduled.
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
No known workouts scheduled.
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
No known workouts scheduled.
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
No known workouts scheduled.
Philadelphia 76ers
No known workouts scheduled.
Phoenix Suns
No known workouts scheduled.
Portland Trail Blazers
No known workouts scheduled.
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
No known workouts scheduled.
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
No known workouts scheduled.
