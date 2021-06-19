NBA draft workout tracker: Where are prospects going?

Much like a job interview, pre-draft workouts are an incredibly important part of the process with prospects displaying their skills in front of teams.

They are not the end-all, be-all as there are occasionally stories about guys who bombed in a workout and yet were still selected based on their previous body of work. But this is a fantastic opportunity for prospects to separate themselves either through impressive physical measurements, dominating during a scrimmage or interviewing well with scouts.

Workouts were especially limited last year, for obvious reasons, but we’re closer to a normal pre-draft process with hundreds taking place in the next few weeks.

If a prospect gets a workout with a team, it is at least somewhat of a sign that the organization is interested. Multiple workouts could be tipping their hand that they mean serious business.

As such, for clarity and tracking purposes, we are compiling all the known ones via media reports or HoopsHype sources.

(The AMD column displays the ranking of a prospect in our latest Aggregate Mock Draft).