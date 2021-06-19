USA Today Sports

NBA draft workout tracker: Where are prospects going?

Draft

Much like a job interview, pre-draft workouts are an incredibly important part of the process with prospects displaying their skills in front of teams.

They are not the end-all, be-all as there are occasionally stories about guys who bombed in a workout and yet were still selected based on their previous body of work. But this is a fantastic opportunity for prospects to separate themselves either through impressive physical measurements, dominating during a scrimmage or interviewing well with scouts.

Workouts were especially limited last year, for obvious reasons, but we’re closer to a normal pre-draft process with hundreds taking place in the next few weeks.

If a prospect gets a workout with a team, it is at least somewhat of a sign that the organization is interested. Multiple workouts could be tipping their hand that they mean serious business.

As such, for clarity and tracking purposes, we are compiling all the known ones via media reports or HoopsHype sources.

(The AMD column displays the ranking of a prospect in our latest Aggregate Mock Draft).

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

No known workouts scheduled

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

No known workouts scheduled.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

No known workouts scheduled.

Denver Nuggets

No known workouts scheduled.

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

No known workouts scheduled.

Los Angeles Clippers

No known workouts scheduled.

Los Angeles Lakers

No known workouts scheduled.

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

No known workouts scheduled.

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

No known workouts scheduled.

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

No known workouts scheduled.

Philadelphia 76ers

No known workouts scheduled.

Phoenix Suns

No known workouts scheduled.

Portland Trail Blazers

No known workouts scheduled.

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

No known workouts scheduled.

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

No known workouts scheduled.

