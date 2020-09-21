NBA execs poll: Luka Doncic top young talent to build around; Zion Williamson comes at No. 7

After trading Hassan Whiteside last summer, Miami gave Adebayo his first opportunity to be a full-time starter, and he turned it into an All-Star campaign.

“He’s the future of what the center position is going to be,” one scout told HoopsHype. “He has a combination of skill, toughness and strength. You can play through him on offense because of his ballhandling and passing, and he can also pair very well with a good ballhandler in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, he has the strength to hang with bigger centers, but also the quickness to switch and keep guards in front. He allows you to do a lot of different things on both offense and defense and to be flexible when building the team out around him.”

Adebayo averaged a double-double for the season, but what sets him apart from other centers in the league is his ability to pass out of the high post. He trailed only Nikola Jokic for the most assists per game for a center.

“Bam is better defensively than Jokic,” one executive told HoopsHype. “He’s a great rim protector and in pick-and-roll action. He can defend different coverages, and he’s a great passer on top of his great finishing ability.”

As the executive alluded, Miami’s trip to the Eastern Conference Finals was paved largely by Adebayo’s effect on the defensive end as he ranked fifth in defensive win shares (3.9).

“He’s the most improved player in my opinion,” another scout told HoopsHype. “He came in raw offensively. Now, the offense runs through him. He can bring the ball up court, pass out of the high post, jump above the square, score all the energy baskets. He’s a high-level rebounder on both ends, and has a toughness and energy that’s unmatched at the five. He defends one through five, makes tough plays on the ball and blocks shots. He does more things that help you win games than Towns for me.”