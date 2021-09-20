NBA executives poll: Who are the top breakout candidates for the 2021-22 season?

Who are some of the top players who will make the biggest individual leaps this year?

To gauge who are the top breakout candidates for the upcoming season, HoopsHype polled 15 NBA executives. Each talent evaluator was asked to list his Top 3 players who will have a breakout campaign.

Most of the talent evaluators prioritized young players who will see an increased role. Some selected an older veteran who switched teams. Others placed a higher value on younger prospects who are striving to become All-Stars for the first time.

After receiving the feedback from the executives, the voting results were tabulated, with the top player receiving five points, the second receiving three points, and the third receiving one point for each ballot.