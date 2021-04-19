Execs poll: Nikola Mirotic is the top player outside the NBA; Aussie draft prospect at No. 2

The NBA is considered the best league in the world, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t NBA-caliber talent playing outside the United States.

So who are some of the top international players currently overseas playing well or could make the jump to the NBA?

To gauge who are the top international players, HoopsHype polled 15 NBA talent evaluators, including 10 executives and five scouts. Each talent evaluator was asked to list his top five international players. The criteria included any player pro player not in the NBA right now. Some of the talent evaluators prioritized former NBA players and older veterans who are having an immediate impact on their team overseas. Others placed a higher value on younger prospects who are likely to come to the NBA in upcoming drafts.

After receiving the feedback from the talent evaluators, the voting results were tabulated with the top player receiving five points, the second receiving four points, the third receiving three points, the fourth receiving two points, and the fifth player receiving one point for each ballot.