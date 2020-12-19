Latest NBA extensions intel: Lauri Markkanen, PJ Tucker, Jarrett Allen and more

With the NBA season opener on December 22, several players are eligible for rookie scale contract extensions. The deadline for those players and their teams to agree to an extension is December 21.
Other notable players will also be extension eligible through the season.
Here’s a look at the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered on those contract extension talks throughout the league.
Lauri Markkanen (Chicago)
The Bulls and Markkanen remain far apart in contract extension talks heading into the weekend, HoopsHype has learned.
Publicly, Markkanen has expressed a desire to get a deal done, spent more time in Chicago during the offseason instead of going home to his native Finland, and is excited to play a key role in Billy Donovan’s system. Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas has also stated he wants to sign Markkanen long-term.
If no extension is reached, Chicago can tender a $9 million qualifying offer and make him a restricted free agent. His cap hold would be $20.2 million.
At 23, the former seventh overall pick of the 2017 draft can bet on himself and draw significant interest on the free-agent market with a big season in Chicago. If Markkanen can duplicate or improve upon his stats from his second season, where he averaged 18.7 points, shot 36.1 percent from downtown, and grabbed 9.0 rebounds per game, he’ll be in for a large payday.
Davis Bertans, who signed a five-year, $80 million deal this offseason, proved what a prolific stretch forward can get on the market. Next summer, there will be more teams with significant cap space to spend.
PJ Tucker (Houston)
Rocket general manager Rafael Stone and Tucker’s agent, Andre Buck of Arete Sports, met in person earlier this week in Houston to discuss a contract extension with talks continuing throughout the week, HoopsHype has learned.
Tucker, 35, is considered a lockdown defender who can guard all five positions and is one of the league’s top corner three-point shooters.
Multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for Tucker if he’s made available, league sources told HoopsHype.
If Tucker remains with Houston through the season, he is open to re-signing with the Rockets in the offseason.
Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn)
The Nets have had exploratory extension talks regarding Allen, league sources told HoopsHype.
He’s coming off a strong performance in the bubble where he averaged 15.7 points on 67.3 percent shooting, 11.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game to finish the regular season. Allen carried that momentum into the playoffs, where he averaged 10.3 points and 14.8 rebounds against the Raptors in the first round.
Now, after starting 175 out of 222 games through his first three seasons, the 22-year-old center is expected to come off the bench in Brooklyn, split time with DeAndre Jordan and provide rim protection, rebounding and run the floor in transition.
According to a league source close to Allen, he wants to remain a Net long-term, has enjoyed learning from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and believes the team is a championship contender.
If no extension agreement is reached, Allen is eligible for a $5.66 million qualifying offer, which will make him a restricted free agent.
Zach Collins (Portland)
Collins, the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft, is among the players eligible for a rookie-scale extension by December 21st. However, the 23-year-old big man and Portland will conduct discussions on a long-term contract after the season.
“Neil and I have talked quite a bit about Zach, and there’s no question how strongly the Blazers feel about him,” agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told HoopsHype. “We both feel that an extension probably just doesn’t make sense at this time based on Zach not having a chance to play as much last year due to his injuries. Everyone’s focus right now is on getting Zach back to full health and having a terrific season, and then Neil and I will sit down and get to work on a contract this summer.”
Last season, Collins started all 11 games he appeared in but was hampered by a dislocated left shoulder, which required surgery. Then, he missed the playoffs and underwent left ankle surgery. Portland hopes to have Collins back by mid or late January, according to a report.
Following this season, Collins is eligible for a $7.36 million qualifying offer, which would make him a restricted free agent.
Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit)
The Pistons and Mykhailiuk have mutual interest in a potential contract extension, HoopsHype has learned.
Mykhailiuk, 23, shot 40.4 percent from beyond the arc last season in 56 games played overall. The Ukrainian sharpshooter played over 20 minutes per game in 34 games last season. In those contests, Mykhailiuk shot 95-for-220 from downtown (.432) according to Basketball-Reference. This season, his role will grow as the team’s top shooter amid a full rebuild mode for the Pistons.
If both sides fail to agree to an extension before the end of the season, Mykhailiuk becomes eligible for a $2.12 million qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent.
After shooters such as Joe Harris (four years, $75 million) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (four years, $72 million) broke the bank this offseason, Mykhailiuk will look to cash in as well with a big season.
