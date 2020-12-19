Latest NBA extensions intel: Lauri Markkanen, PJ Tucker, Jarrett Allen and more

The Bulls and Markkanen remain far apart in contract extension talks heading into the weekend, HoopsHype has learned.

Publicly, Markkanen has expressed a desire to get a deal done, spent more time in Chicago during the offseason instead of going home to his native Finland, and is excited to play a key role in Billy Donovan’s system. Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas has also stated he wants to sign Markkanen long-term.

If no extension is reached, Chicago can tender a $9 million qualifying offer and make him a restricted free agent. His cap hold would be $20.2 million.

At 23, the former seventh overall pick of the 2017 draft can bet on himself and draw significant interest on the free-agent market with a big season in Chicago. If Markkanen can duplicate or improve upon his stats from his second season, where he averaged 18.7 points, shot 36.1 percent from downtown, and grabbed 9.0 rebounds per game, he’ll be in for a large payday.

Davis Bertans, who signed a five-year, $80 million deal this offseason, proved what a prolific stretch forward can get on the market. Next summer, there will be more teams with significant cap space to spend.