NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

Champagne (usually Moët & Chandon), goggles and cigars – all things that you can usually spot in a typical locker-room celebration following the crowning of a new NBA champion.
With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors locking up their 7th title as a franchise on Thursday, we decided to put together a gallery of every locker-room celebration we could find.
We even went as far back as the early 1960s for Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers celebrations after winning championships.
Check it out below.
2022: Golden State Warriors
"What are they gon say now" -Stephen Curry
Celebration Time #NBA75 🏆🍾 pic.twitter.com/Tg5Adi73tz
— NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022
YEAAAAAA @SteveKerr pic.twitter.com/lvhJnXisJU
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022
2021: Milwaukee Bucks
🍾🏆
The @Bucks celebrate! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/e7fC7XWmRl
— NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021
2020: Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers champagne everywhere pic.twitter.com/uk8fVLf97S
— SVs (@SolentosVids) October 16, 2020
2019: Toronto Raptors
Champagne showers for the champs 🍾😆
(via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/wpcJ82Elhb
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 14, 2019
2018: Golden State Warriors
2017: Golden State Warriors
2016: Cleveland Cavaliers
Champagne shower pour les Cavaliers ! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/V328jbUDP4
— Pronosoft (@Pronosoft) June 20, 2016
2015: Golden State Warriors
2014: San Antonio Spurs
2013: Miami Heat
Miami Heat 2013 NBA Championship champagne celebration pic.twitter.com/f69pFu6bLZ
— SVs (@SolentosVids) March 14, 2020
2012: Miami Heat
2011: Dallas Mavericks
2010: Los Angeles Lakers
2009: Los Angeles Lakers
2008: Boston Celtics
2007: San Antonio Spurs
2006: Miami Heat
2005: San Antonio Spurs
2004: Detroit Pistons
2003: San Antonio Spurs
2002: Los Angeles Lakers
2001: Los Angeles Lakers
2000: Los Angeles Lakers
Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson celebrate the @Lakers NBA championship in 2000!#20HoopClass Enshrinement: Saturday, May 15 pic.twitter.com/FQP9eMBGsv
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 11, 2021
1999: San Antonio Spurs
1998: Chicago Bulls
1995: Houston Rockets
1989: Detroit Pistons
1987: Los Angeles Lakers
1981: Boston Celtics
1980: Los Angeles Lakers
1967: Philadelphia 76ers
1962: Boston Celtics
