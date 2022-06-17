NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

Finals

NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

June 17, 2022- by

By |

Champagne (usually Moët & Chandon), goggles and cigars – all things that you can usually spot in a typical locker-room celebration following the crowning of a new NBA champion.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors locking up their 7th title as a franchise on Thursday, we decided to put together a gallery of every locker-room celebration we could find.

We even went as far back as the early 1960s for Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers celebrations after winning championships.

Check it out below.

2022: Golden State Warriors

2021: Milwaukee Bucks

2020: Los Angeles Lakers

2019: Toronto Raptors

2018: Golden State Warriors

2017: Golden State Warriors

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers

2015: Golden State Warriors

2014: San Antonio Spurs

2013: Miami Heat

2012: Miami Heat

2011: Dallas Mavericks

2010: Los Angeles Lakers

2009: Los Angeles Lakers

2008: Boston Celtics

2007: San Antonio Spurs

2006: Miami Heat

2005: San Antonio Spurs

2004: Detroit Pistons

2003: San Antonio Spurs

2002: Los Angeles Lakers

2001: Los Angeles Lakers

2000: Los Angeles Lakers

1999: San Antonio Spurs

1998: Chicago Bulls

1995: Houston Rockets

1989: Detroit Pistons

1987: Los Angeles Lakers

1981: Boston Celtics

1980: Los Angeles Lakers

1967: Philadelphia 76ers

1962: Boston Celtics

, , , Basketball, Finals, Gallery, NBA

, , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home