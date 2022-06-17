NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

Champagne (usually Moët & Chandon), goggles and cigars – all things that you can usually spot in a typical locker-room celebration following the crowning of a new NBA champion.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors locking up their 7th title as a franchise on Thursday, we decided to put together a gallery of every locker-room celebration we could find.

We even went as far back as the early 1960s for Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers celebrations after winning championships.

Check it out below.