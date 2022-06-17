Ranking the top NBA Finals performers of all time

Finals stats: 33.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 35 games

Finals rank: 4th in points, 6th in steals (62), 8th in assists, 29th in rebounds

Total championships: Six

Finals MVPs: Six



His Airness, Air Jordan or simply The Goat, Michael Jordan went a perfect 6-0 in Finals series, taking home Finals MVP in each appearance and doing so in an era that has now become underrated when it comes to talent.

Just imagine how many rings Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Clyde Drexler, Reggie Miller, John Stockton and Shawn Kemp missed out on due to Jordan’s greatness.

Jordan was a borderline psychopath when it came to competition, a fact that has been glorified a bit but bordered on ugly in his prime, but even so, No. 23 often willed his team to victory, was never afraid of taking the final shot in a close game or pass it to an open teammate when the situation called for it and was an elite player on both ends of the floor, not just offensively.

Jordan ranks second all-time in scoring average in the Finals at 33.6 points per championship game, trailing only Rick Barry, who put up 36.3 points in 25 fewer Finals appearances, and has the fourth-most total points in such series.

A scoring machine who could rebound, pass and defend and had a will to win that matched his unreal physical gifts, Jordan’s legacy has carried on through today, as he is still considered by many to boast the greatest NBA career of all time. And a lot of that has to do with his elite play in the Finals during the six occasions he made it there.