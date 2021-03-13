11 offseason signings that look like bargains now

We’re about halfway through the 2020-21 NBA campaign, which gives us more than a large enough sample size to look back at the 2020 offseason and determine what the best bargain contracts signed last fall were.

Just for clarity, we are solely looking at production and salary for the 2020-21 season for this exercise.

For example, a player who is signed to a minimum contract this campaign and averaging 20 points nightly is exactly who we are looking for – not the guys who are on max salaries and ranking Top 10 league-wide in scoring.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the players we believe are currently signed to the biggest bargain contracts from the 2020 offseason.