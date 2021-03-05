Free agency stock watch: Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony and more

Brooklyn’s Bruce Brown moved into the starting lineup more consistently starting Feb. 10 and the results have been fascinating. Since that date, even though Kevin Durant has played just once, the Nets have won 10 of 11 games.

Brown may not have the name-recognition of teammates James Harden or Kyrie Irving. But his defensive tenacity and overall versatility have had no small role in the success that his team has had in recent weeks. While he stands just 6-foot-4, Brown has used his 6-foot-9 wingspan to play every position on both sides of the floor, even running at center.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Brown is currently shooting 72 percent at the rim (86th percentile among wings) and 51 percent from midrange (96th percentile) on the season. This is thanks in large part to his floater, which has been one of the most efficient in the league.

Have to give the Nets credit for how they are using Bruce Brown. The cuts are one thing but using him in pick and roll has worked. Not just as a screener but a *roller*. One way to counter putting a big on him. Ability to roll and finish and defenses are caught off guard. pic.twitter.com/EzPlmjcNHr — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) February 24, 2021

Despite his size, he has been a phenomenal pick-and-roll partner for Harden and Irving. Brown is 13-for-17 (76.5 percent) when rolling to the basket on ball-screens so far this season, per Synergy. His offensive rebounds and his putbacks have given Brooklyn dozens of second-chance opportunities, too.

Of late, he has scored at least 12 points in six consecutive games, reaching 29 points on Feb. 23 against the Sacramento Kings. The 24-year-old has grabbed at least 8 or more rebounds three times during that stretch as well. One of his season’s best performances was against the Houston Rockets on March 3. He recorded 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists during the victory.

While he is currently signed to a minimum contract, the Nets will surely want to re-sign Brown to a multi-year deal. He is eligible for an extension now and will be again in August. As a restricted free agent, one former executive told Forbes that he could receive approximately $9 to $10 million per season.

