Free agency stock watch: Jarrett Allen, Derrick Rose, Norman Powell and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent out Dante Exum, as well as Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2022 and a future second-round pick, to land 22-year-old big Jarrett Allen earlier this season.

Allen, who was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, has exploded onto the scene since joining his new team. During his game against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 24, the center had one of the best performances of his career.

He recorded 26 points, connecting on 10 of his 11 field-goal attempts, and he grabbed 18 rebounds during the contest as well. Allen also added four blocks without committing a foul, showing impressive defensive awareness.

Jarrett Allen (26 points, 17 rebounds, 11-11 shooting) is the 8th player in NBA history to reach 25+ points and 15+ rebounds while shooting 100% from the field. The other 7: Dwight Howard

Dikembe Mutombo

Calvin Natt

Mitch Kupchak

Wes Unseld

Wilt Chamberlain (7x)

Walt Bellamy pic.twitter.com/EpXOiok2ss — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 22, 2021

The big has been one of the most accurate scorers in the league, shooting 8-for-9 on Feb. 19 against the Denver Nuggets and 11-for-11 on Feb. 21 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Overall, the former Texas Longhorns standout has impressed enough that Cleveland has opted to remove the league’s reigning rebounding champion, Andre Drummond, from the rotation.

He is solidifying himself as a foundational player in the frontcourt for the Cavaliers. When he hits restricted free agency, the organization is surely going to do what they can to secure him as a long-term piece and could be lined up for a contract worth around $90 million.